The Penrith Panthers have continued to claim the incident involving a trainer running in front of a conversion against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon was an accident.

The NRL handed down a sanction totalling a $50,000 fine for the controversial incident, which saw a Penrith trainer run in front of Jayden Campbell as he prepared to slot a sideline conversion at the back end of the Titans' comeback.

The kick ultimately missed, leaving the Titans just two points ahead.

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary was then able to make a clutch two-point field goal, forcing golden point, where the men from the foot of the mountains ultimately took out the game.

The NRL, in their breach notice to the Panthers, are proposing a $50,000 fine and a five-match suspension to the trainer.

"The NRL has issued Penrith Panthers with a breach notice relating to the actions of a Club trainer in Round 22," the NRL wrote.

"The breach notice proposes a fine of $50,000 for the Club, as well as a five-match suspension for the trainer involved.

"It is alleged the trainer unnecessarily interfered with and distracted Gold Coast Titans player Jayden Campbell as he was attempting a conversion kick, in breach of the NRL Operations Manual and NRL Code of Conduct.

"The proposed penalty takes into account previous breaches by Penrith Panthers trainers.

"The NRL Rules permitting Club trainers onto the field will be monitored and strictly enforced by the NRL.

"The Club will have five days to respond to the breach notice."

The Panthers, despite having previous incidents with trainers, including one this year where a trainer was seen squirting water onto a football before a kick-off, said the incident was an accident.

"Penrith Panthers has today received a breach notice from the NRL in relation to the actions of a club trainer during the Round 22 match," the club wrote.

"The club has five days to respond to the breach notice.

"The club is adamant that the actions of the trainer were an honest mistake and there was no intent to breach the rules or gain an advantage. The trainer immediately apologised upon realising the error.

"The circumstances involved a late change and in-the-moment confusion, but we understand that does not excuse the outcome.

"The club will not make any further comment on the matter at this time."