The 2021 NRL season is finally over, with clubs now placing their attention toward the off-season in order to finalise their rosters for the new year in hope of matching the Panthers' success.

Ex-Bronco lands at Sea Eagles

Former Brisbane Broncos' prop Ethan Bullemor is the latest signature to land at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Bullemor was released by the Broncos last month amid speculation Manly would be the club to secure the prop's signature.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Ethan Bullemor of the Broncos runs with the ball during the round 25 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Newcastle Knights at Suncorp Stadium, on September 04, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

A young gun who was an important piece off the bench for Kevin Walters in 2021, the former junior Queensland representative will arrive into a competitive middle third rotation at the Sea Eagles.

Bulldogs prop taken off the market

English prop Luke Thompson has reportedly been taken off the open market by the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Speculation surrounding the future of the prop had been rampant during the second half of the 2021 season, with other clubs rumoured to be interested in his services.

In addition to that, a number of high-profile signings, including Josh Addo-CarrMatt DuftyMatt BurtonPaul Vaughan and Tevita Pangai Junior have left the Bulldogs needing to shake some of their salary cap.

Departing Sharks veteran reportedly finds new home

Axed Cronulla forward Aaron Woods is understood to be nearing a deal with St George Illawarra for the 2022 season.

Woods was among several Sharks veterans to be notified his services would not be required under incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon for next season, leaving his future in the NRL unclear.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Woods of the Sharks looks dejected during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Cronulla Sharks at Allianz Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Eels and Sea Eagles are among clubs that have been previously linked to the 30-year-old in recent months, who offers 233 games of NRL experience.

Peachey heads Wests

Former Gold Coast Titan Tyrone Peachey has officially signed a two-year deal with the Wests Tigers

Peachey was one of six Titans let go by the club at the end of the 2021 season, which included Ashley Taylor and Mitch Rein.

It's understood the two-year deal is worth somewhere around the $750,000 mark, or roughly $375,000 per season for the ex-Titan.

Sea Eagles confirm five player departures

The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed all of Curtis SironenMoses SuliTevita FunaJack Gosiewski, and Zac Saddler will depart the club at the end of 2022.

Only Sironen and Funa have their futures sorted, with Sironen heading to England to play for the St Helens Saints in the Super League, while the 23-year-old Funa will play for the New South Wales Waratahs, with the rugby union club making an official announcement on Wednesday morning.

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 16: Moses Suli of the Eagles in action during the round 15 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Manly Sea Eagles at WIN Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

James Roberts set to be handed NRL last chance deal

Former New South Wales State of Origin centre James Roberts is reportedly set to be handed a last chance crack at the NRL by the Wests Tigers.

His contract with the Tigers expires at the end of the 2021 NRL season after the Tigers decided not to take up the club option in their favour for 2022, with Roberts reportedly on a figure close to $500,000 during his time in the top 30.

Storm to farewell 11 players after failed premiership push

The Melbourne Storm have confirmed an enormous list of players will depart the club after they were knocked out in this year's preliminary final.

The departures of Dale Finucane (Cronulla Sharks), Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks), Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs), Brenko Lee (Brisbane Broncos), Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs), Aaron Pene (New Zealand Warriors) and Aaron Booth (Gold Coast Titans) were already known, however, the club have added another four players to the list today.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Dale Finucane of the Storm poses for a photograph during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session on September 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

They are young hooker Tyson Smoothy, veteran half Ryley Jacks, 20-year-old five-eighth and Round 25 debutant Daniel Atkinson, and the South Australian Judda Turahui, who was linked with the Canterbury Bulldogs last week.

Bulldogs confirm 10th signing for 2022

Canterbury have confirmed the signing of South Sydney winger Braidon Burns to a two-year deal.

Burns' signature is the 10th signing for the Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 season, with a bevy of star names venturing to Belmore next year.

Burns brings 40 games of NRL experience to Trent Barrett's aid for next season, having played as a supporting role for the Rabbitohs across the past five seasons.

Rabbitohs confirm ten departing players after grand final loss

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed ten players will exit the club following their tight grand final loss to the Penrith Panthers last Sunday evening.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 10: Adam Reynolds and Dane Gagai of the Rabbitohs look up at the replay screen during the round one NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zealand Warriors at Optus Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

While it was already announced that Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos), Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights), Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons), Braidon Burns (Canterbury Bulldogs), Joshua Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors) and Benji Marshall (retirement) were already leaving the club, the Rabbitohs have also confirmed Brock GardnerTroy Dargan and Steven Marsters are also exiting the club.

Rabbitohs poised to lose young gun to interstate club

South Sydney youngster Brock Gardner is tipped to depart Redfern this off-season in favour of a move to the Raiders.

Gardner, who missed the 2021 season with an Achilles injury sustained early in the year, is believed to be in the sights of Canberra ahead of next season.

With the Raiders looking to bolster their attack, Gardner is believed to be on the move to the nation's capital, according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole

Rivals in the running for Eels second-rower

The New Zealand Warriors are reportedly first in line to secure Eel Marata Niukore for season 2023 should things fall into place for them.

The 25-year-old was rumoured to already be speaking to a host of rival clubs in the run-in to the November 1 deadline, however, a name has now been put to a potential suitor.

MACKAY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Dylan Edwards of the Panthers is tackled by Marata Niukore of the Eels during the NRL Semifinal match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at BB Print Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Mackay, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Niukore is a player that Parramatta wish to keep, but their priority as of current is with the likes of Clint GuthersonJunior Paulo and Reed Mahoney amongst others.

Sharks, Warriors set to begin contract battle for rising star

The Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors have reportedly entered a standoff over boom youngster Luke Metcalf.

A revelation at the back end of the 2021 season, Metcalf came into the Sharks side and immediately starred in the halves.

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, Metcalf is almost certain to sign on with the New Zealand Warriors for 2023, however, the club want him to join in 2022.

 