It's been an incredibly busy week off the field, with the rumour mill going into overdrive around the fate of many key players. Here is this week's transfer wrap.

Rabbitohs add Tigers’ utility to shopping list

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly entered discussions with Wests Tigers' centre and back rower Michael Chee-Kam.

So advanced are the talks, according to an Sydney Morning Herald report, it's understood the Rabbitohs are almost certainly set to sign the 29-year-old for the 2022 season and beyond.

FULL STORY: Chee-Kam on Bunnies' radar

Dragons set to chase Eels’ edge forward

The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to chase Parramatta' Eels second rower Marata Niukore.

The second rower has also lined up at centre on plenty of occasions this centre, and has spent time in the middle third when required for Brad Arthur's side.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the Dragons are hopeful of luring Niukore to the club despite the Eels' utility having another year to run on his current contract.

READ MORE: Niukore in the sights of St George Illawarra

Knights snare Dragons half on new contract

The St George Illawarra Dragons have officially released half Adam Clune from the final year of his contract to join the Newcastle Knights.

He has signed a two-year contract with the Hunter-based club, the deal now set to expire at the end of 2023.

Clune has been used as a backup option for the Dragons since making his debut for the club in Round 4 of the 2020 season.

FULL STORY: Newcastle snatch up Clune signature for 2022

Veteran playmaker remains a part of Knights’ plans

Despite recently being linked with a move to several clubs both at home and abroad, Mitchell Pearce remains a vital part of the Knights' plans according to his head coach, Adam O'Brien.

The 32-year-old playmaker's services have reportedly been sought by a quartet of NRL clubs for next season, even though he still has a year left to run on his current deal with the Novacastrian club .

FULL STORY: O'Brien adamant of keeping playmaking Pearce

Bulldogs target unlikely to land move amid salary strife

The Bulldogs' agreed negotiations with Broncos forward John Asiata could fall through amid the concerning salary cap situation at Belmore, per Wide World of Sports.

Canterbury are reportedly facing complications in balancing their books for next season, with an extensive list of players currently unsigned for 2022, while six high-profile recruits are set to arrive at this season's conclusion.

FULL STORY: Dogs hit wall as salary strain takes hold

Bulldogs confirm the departure of 12 players

Canterbury have confirmed 12 players will depart the club at season's end.

Following their team announcement for this weekend's clash against the Tigers, the Bulldogs confirmed that a dozen off-contract players will not continue their tenures with the club past this season.

Dylan Napa, Lachlan Lewis, Renouf Atoni, Sione Katoa, Dean Britt, Chris Smith, James Roumanos, Brad Deitz, Watson Heleta and Kiko Manu have not seen their contracts extended into the 2022 season.

READ MORE: Dirty dozen depart Canterbury

Veteran Eel set to stay put

Following his side's upset victory on Saturday night, Parramatta veteran Blake Ferguson is reportedly set to stay with Parramatta into 2022.

The 31-year-old, who's future at the club wasn't exactly crystal clear prior to last weekend, is now set on staying at the Eels, according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole.

READ MORE: Ferguson looking to remain in blue and gold

Broncos sign former Queensland junior Origin forward

The Brisbane Broncos have announced young gun Logan Bayliss has signed with the club on a new two-year deal.

Bayliss was part of the 2019 Queensland Under-20 State of Origin squad, playing from the bench alongside a fearsome list of names who are now running around in the NRL.

READ MORE: Broncos swoop on local young gun

Brisbane reportedly hand gun prop mid-season pay rise

The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly handed Payne Haas a big mid-season pay rise as they attempt to lock his long-term future in at the struggling club.

According to an News Corp report, Haas has received a $200,000 per year rise in salary back in April.

His reported salary was originally believed to be around the $550,000 mark, but has now risen to $750,000, making him Brisbane's highest-paid forward.

FULL STORY: Haas, Broncos nearing new ground in contract saga

Broncos slam door on veteran prop as chase for experience goes on

The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly slammed the door shut on the idea of signing Dylan Napa.

The veteran Canterbury Bulldogs' prop, who won't be re-signed at the club at the end of the season, is part of a mass exodus from Belmore.

READ MORE: Brisbane ruled out as new home for Napa

Veteran back leaves door open for NRL return

Will Hopoate is set to make his final appearance for the Canterbury Bulldogs this Sunday when they face the West Tigers ahead of his departure to the English Super League where he will join St Helens on a two-year deal.

This doesn't mean he'll never play in the NRL again though.

According to NRL.com, Hopoate has left the door open for an NRL return following his stint in the Super League.

READ MORE: Hopoate NRL dream far from over

John Bateman responds to Australian return rumours

Former NRL star and current Wigan Warriors second rower John Bateman has emphatically slammed rumours he is set for a return to Australia.

Speculation has been growing in recent days that the 27-year-old Bradford native was sizing up a return down under due to his partner being homesick.

Bateman's partner was born in Canberra and the pair met during Bateman's two-year stint with the Canberra Raiders where he played in a grand final and was named Dally M second rower of the year in 2019.

FULL STORY: Bateman rubbishes reported return

Japanese rugby swoops on Knights’ centre

Newcastle Knights' backup centre Gehamat Shibasaki will head to Japanese Rugby in 2022.

Making his debut for the Brisbane Broncos and playing 13 games over a two-year period in 2018 and 2019, Shibasaki signed with the Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2020 season on a three-year contract.

It's understood the third year of the deal was a player option however, with Shibasaki struggling for game time during his tenure in the Hunter.

READ MORE: Shibasaki set for move abroad

FIVE potential landing spots for Dylan Napa

With all due respect to the current Dogs set up, they've dragged many former stars down to their level.

There's a real footballer left in Dylan Napa. He's not even 30. He's only two seasons removed from Origin football.

Surely there's a destination for the former Origin mainstay. We look at five possible options for 2022.

FIVE LANDING SPOTS FOR DYLAN NAPA

Bulldogs reportedly weighing up options for second rower

The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly weighing up their options on the future of second rower Adam Elliott.

While it has been generally accepted that no decision will be made until the NRL integrity unit completes an investigation for an incident a week ago at a Gold Coast establishment, Elliott is unlikely to be wanted in 2022 at Belmore.

The Daily Telegraph though are reporting that, while Elliott will have to face the club board for his future at the club, the board's preference is to move him, rather than sack him.

FULL STORY: Dogs weighing up future of controversial forward

Broncos looking to lock down future captain

The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly begun contract negotiations with forward Patrick Carrigan.

His current deal expires at the end of the 2022 season, but the 23-year-old was likely a walk up start for State of Origin this season until he ruptured his ACL during Round 9 against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting the Broncos have commenced negotiations with Carrigan. The news should hardly come as a surprise, with the November 1 deadline approaching for off-contract players to be able to speak to other clubs.

FULL STORY: Brisbane star nearing new deal

Manly forward signs on with English club

Manly Sea Eagles' second rower Curtis Sironen has agreed to an English move, with the St Helens Saints announcing his signature.

The deal is set to run for two years, but also has an option for a third, with the 28-year-old set to make the move ahead of the 2022 season. He could remain at St Helens until the end of 2024, should the option be activated.

Sironen has spent much of this season out through injury, but has been a crucial part of the Sea Eagles' team over the past two seasons, playing 40 games across the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

READ MORE: Sironen set for the Saints

Dragons baffling selection could cost them young star

Young star Jayden Sullivan is reportedly on the radar of other clubs, and it could be the Dragons' own selection decisions which bring about his exit.

Sullivan, who has represented New South Wales at junior level, is widely believed to be the future of the struggling club.

Alongside fullback Tyrrel Sloan and young halves partner Talatau Amone, he guided the Dragons to an SG Ball title in 2019 and has since gone on to find success at New South Wales Cup level.

READ MORE: Sullivan in sights of rival clubs

Rabbitohs set to target off-contract Raider

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly set to chase off-contract Canberra Raiders' hooker and lock Siliva Havili.

Speculation or an announcement of a new deal for Havili in the nation's capital has been surprisingly lacking, despite the important role he often plays for Ricky Stuart's side off the bench.

The forward has made ten appearances so far this season, including all of the first nine, before returning in Round 24 for the clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

READ MORE: Havili linked with Souths switch

Dragons star allowed to assess options elsewhere

St George Illawarra forward Tariq Sims has been given permission to explore his options for next season as he enters the final year of his deal with the Red V.

It is understood that the veteran second-rower and the Dragons had begun negotiations on a contract extension, only for talks to soon result in the Kogarah club permitting an early exit for the 31-year-old should he find a suitable offer.

As reported by Nine News' Danny Weidler, failed contract discussions have led to Sims potentially departing on an immediate deal ahead of the 2022 season.

FULL STORY: Sims allowed to walk from Saints

Newcastle young guns facing squeeze

The futures of Knights trio Tex Hoy, Phoenix Crossland and Jack Johns remain unclear as the club looks to finalise its roster for next season.

As reported by The Newcastle Herald's Barry Toohey, the Knights currently have five remaining list spots on offer for the 2022 season, however are set to hand promising duo Enari Tuala and Chris Randall senior deals past this season.

The limited opportunities raise concern for the futures of the aforementioned Newcastle trio, who join Edrick Lee, Jacob Kiraz and Garrett Smith in also being off-contract.

READ MORE: Young trio feeling squeeze of limited Newcastle roster

Could Raiders cull senior figures after disaster season?

Canberra are tipped to be preparing for a high-profile player clean out, with a number of veterans, including contracted players, potentially heading for the exit in the nation's capital.

According to The Australian, the Raiders could be prepared to ship senior figures Josh Hodgson, Jarrod Croker and Ryan James, despite the trio being contracted for next season.

Ongoing speculation surrounding Hodgson and Croker has led to the belief that neither player holds a secure place under Ricky Stuart, who could kick-start an exodus of names following the club's poor 2021 campaign.

FULL STORY: Nobody safe in nation's capital