Zero Tackle examines all the players from each club's pre-season team who are yet to make their NRL debut at their respective clubs.
Brisbane Broncos
- Latrell Siegwalt (Joined from the Redcliffe Dolphins)
- Sione Hopoate (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Ronny Philitoga (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Matthew Koellner (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Tristan Powell (Joined from the Melbourne Storm)
- Luke Gale (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Lachlan West (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Israel Leota (Spent last season in the Mal Meninga Cup)
- Glen Vaihu (Joined from the Melbourne Rebels in the Super Rugby)
- Coby Black (Spent last season in the Mal Meninga Cup)
- Braithen Scott (Spent last season in the Mal Meninga Cup)
- Va'a Semu (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Cameron Bukowski (Spent last season in the Mal Meninga Cup)
- Joshua Coric (Joined from the St George Illawarra Dragons)
- Jett Bryce (Spent last season in the Mal Meninga Cup)
- Jared Horne (Spent last season in the Cyril Connell Cup)
- Saxon Innes (Spent last season in the Mal Meninga Cup)
- Dirhys Sefo (Spent last season in the Mal Meninga Cup)
- Callum Eggerling (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)