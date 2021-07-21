It looks as though the top six has well and truly separated from the rest. Find out below where your team landed after a high-scoring and very entertaining Round 18 in the NRL.

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

Another week, another cricket score run up by the super Storm. Nicho Hynes is mounting a case for automatic inclusion despite the return of a certain fullback this weekend.

Hynes is right in the Dally M race after yet another man of the match performance. His halves were brilliant on Saturday evening on the Gold Coast also.

The Storm are set to record new point-scoring records and I can't see the Cowboys stopping them this weekend.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

The Panthers were forced to battle early but ultimately overcame the Warriors fairly comfortably. Matt Burton is looking right at home in the halves with Luai set to return this weekend.

Brian To'o enjoyed his weekly monster performance scoring a wonderful try to add to his 280 running metres. Charlie Staines returned to the try-scoring column with a double.

Up front Liam Martin was fantastic, as was James Fisher-Harris. Viliame Kikau chimed in with a lazy double. They should enjoy a day out against the Broncos this weekend.

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

The Bunnies were pushed well beyond what was expected, or should really have been, on Sunday evening by the Dogs. Ultimately they won 32-24 but this was about the result not the performance.

Cody Walker stood up in the big moments and delivered victory. Mark Nicholls scored a try on his 100th game. He was very good in the middle. Keaon Koloamatangi was great. He's a breakout star.

An injury to Alex Johnston was a real downer. The Bunnies won't look back at this game too fondly but banked the points and are looking the most likely to challenge the top two.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly removed a large monkey from their back with their comfortable win over the Dragons on Friday. They won a game, under scrutiny, without Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans, which should fill them with confidence.

Kieran Foran wound back the clock to lead his side to victory. Upfront young Haumole Olakau'atu battered everyone before him. What a star he's becoming.

Reuben Garrick has almost forgotten how to miss from the kicking tee. That Manly were able to overturn a halftime deficit without their two superstars says a lot.

5. Parramatta Eels (5)

The Eels run in just got a whole lot more difficult with news that Mitch Moses is out, possibly for the season, due to injury. To their credit though they did look good without him on Friday.

Clint Gutherson and Dylan Brown stood up and led the way behind their dominant forward pack. Nathan Brown and RCG were great but Ryan Matterson was in another world. He was unstoppable.

Reed Mahoney's return was everything the Eels could have hoped for and then some. He was the best on the park and looks set to become a linchpin over the next week and a bit.

6. Sydney Roosters (6)

The Chooks kept their faint top-four hopes alive and all but secured a top-eight spot following a comfortable and entertaining win over the Cowboys.

Sam Walker is a legend in the making and is leading this side around like someone well beyond his years. Angus Crichton and Victor Radley lead the way with the go forward.

Young Billy Smith looks a star in the making. Joseph Manu's best games this season have all come in the fullback role.

7. Cronulla Sharks (7)

This Sharks side ... seriously. You never know what you're going to get from this lot. One moment they're constructing highlight-reel plays, the next they don't seem to care.

Shaun Johnson was deplorable against Canberra. One run for four metres and a kicking game that had fans scratching their heads and wondering if he's even interested.

The Sharks are clearly looking to 2022 however they have a soft draw heading into the finals and anything less than another finals appearance would be a huge failure.

8. Raiders (12)

The Raiders put their names back in the top eight conversation with a handy win over the Sharks. They were far from their vintage best but were more than good enough on the night.

Xavier Savage had a night out and tore the poor Sharkies apart. His injury is such a shame but his future remains so very bright.

Corey Harawira-Naera absolutely monstered the opposition pack. Jack Wighton went off injured however Josh Hodgson shifted into the halves with great skill.

9. Gold Coast Titans (8)

Again, it was only the fact teams around them couldn't capitalise on the Titans early-round loss that saves them a big drop here.

This is a game the Titans should have been really competitive in. They were not. It seems when David Fifita isn't running over blokes for fun then the Gold Coast are dire.

Brimson and Fifita both had moments of brilliance but the Titans need more than moments if they're going to feature in September.

10. Dragons (9)

The Dragons let two competition points slip through their fingers on Friday. Facing a Manly side without their big guns, they let a halftime lead slip to fall.

The Dragons forwards just didn't stand up with only Jack de Belin and Josh McGuire topping 100 metres. Jack Bird was brilliant out in the centres but may need to return to the forwards.

With players missing over the next few weeks due to suspension, this is a game they needed to win. This may cost them big time in the coming weeks.

11. Newcastle Knights (10)

The Knights were less than stellar on Saturday evening after being completely played off the park by the red hot Melbourne Storm.

A single try to Dominic Young was the only highlight on a night where Newcastle lost Kalyn Ponga and David Klemmer to HIA failures before halftime.

The Knights are right in the running for a finals spot but if they play like they did against the Storm those finals hopes will quickly disappear.

12. North Queensland Cowboys (11)

The Cowboys continue to slip away from the lofty perch they occupied not all that long ago. They look the very definition of 'also-rans' lately and their latest loss didn't help.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow capped off a magnificent week with a game-high 271 metres, a try and a series of highlight moments.

They started this game really well and lead early, however they fell away and were reduced to spectators. Need a big win this weekend to keep their finals chances alive.

13. Wests Tigers (15)

The Tigers late flurry on Sunday afternoon capped off a wonderful and entertaining victory to reignite their season.

Adam Doueihi was excellent. Five try assists and a near-flawless performance prove his worth to the side moving forward. They need to build around him for many years to come.

Ken Maumalo has improved each game since his switch. Daine Laurie continues to have a wow of a season.

14. Brisbane Broncos (13)

Brisbane were an incorrect set play away from sending this game down to the wire. If Jamayne Isaako's try had stood I believe they would have won this game. They had all the run.

That would offer very little comfort to Broncos fans who instead had to witness the Tigers run in three unanswered tries to celebrate.

Brisbane are headed in the right direction but they just lost, at home, to a Tigers side who lately have looked like a wooden spoon side.

15. New Zealand Warriors (14)

The Warriors recent run of results have been dire but their effort this weekend against the Panthers was incredible.

Reduced to no interchange players in the first half the Warriors also lost their biggest stars in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Tohu Harris.

Reece Walsh was entertainment personified while his props Addin Fonua-Blake and Matt Lodge were arguably the two best players on the park. Unfortunately, they need more than bravery if they want to play finals footy.

16. Canterbury Bulldogs (16)

For a period of time on Sunday evening, the Dogs looked set to force a grandstand finish against the Bunnies. They just lacked class when it really mattered and fell short.

That Lachlan Lewis brain snap will dominate headlines but shouldn't overshadow the Dogs efforts. Lewis himself was good outside his moment of madness.

Bailey Biondi-Odo looked super dangerous in the middle and should feature moving forward. Thompson and Jackson probably needed more help with go forward.