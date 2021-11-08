The NRL have confirmed the full draw for the 2022 season will be revealed on Tuesday.

The competition is set to take on the same format as 2021, and for the last time ahead of the Dolphins joining for 2023 and forcing a bye to be included in all rounds.

2022 will see 25 rounds once again, with each team playing 24 games and receiving a bye during the Origin period, which will once again see half the teams play before Origin 1, and the other half before Origin 3, while the second game will grant all teams a week off as it is played on a Sunday night in Perth.

Alongside the NRL draw, the NRLW draw is also expected to be revealed tomorrow for the first of two seasons to be played in 2022 following the postponement of the 2021 edition due to the coronavirus.

It's unclear when the NRLW season will begin, however, it's thought kick-off may occur in February ahead of a five-week season and two-week finals series. Women will then have a second season to align with the men's NRL finals and ahead of the World Cup in England, to be held in October and November.

The men's NRL has had plenty of NRL draw leaks, including the entirety of Round 1.

That will supposedly see the Penrith Panthers and Manly Sea Eagles open the season, while a pair of blockbusters have also been slated for magic round, with the Panthers to face the Storm and the Eels to host the Roosters. It's also thought the Sea Eagles will once again play the Brisbane Broncos during magic round.

The Sharks and Storm are also set down for a Easter Saturday clash in Melbourne according to recent reports, while the grand final replay between the Panthers and Rabbitohs is set for Round 4.

NRL draw leaks

Round 1

Thursday, March 10, 8:05pm - Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Friday, March 11, 6pm - New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Friday, March 11, 8:05pm - Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, March 12, 3pm - Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Saturday, March 12, 5:30pm - Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Saturday, March 12, 7:35pm - Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Sunday, March 13, 4:05pm - Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Sunday, March 13, 6:30pm - North Queensland Cowboys vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Round 4

TBC - Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park, Melbourne

TBC - Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at TBC

Round 6

Saturday, April 16, 7:35pm - Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 7

Monday, April 25, 4:05pm - St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Monday, April 25, 6:30pm - Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 9

TBC - Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles at TBC

Round 25

Friday, September 2, 7:55pm - Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney