One week after being granted permission to test the open market immediately, another club has entered the race for the services of St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan.

Once seen as the future of the Dragons, Sloan has had a turbulent last 18 months and has been on the outer for much of the 2025 NRL season, which saw him transition from fullback to the wing with the arrival of Clinton Gutherson.

Struggling to hit his stride on the wing, his attacking ability is undeniable but he has lacked consistency during his time on the field and has been targeted in defence on some instances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dropped to the NSW Cup last week after being overlooked in favour of Corey Allan and Christian Tuipulotu, reports emerged that he was granted permission to leave the club after a meeting took place last Tuesday.

Already linked with Super League outfit Catalans Dragons, the Penrith Panthers have become the latest club to express an interest in Sloan.

This comes as Daine Laurie remains off-contract and has yet to be handed an extension by the club as they look to find a back-up fullback for Dylan Edwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The first club I've heard linked to him [Tyrell Sloan] which is an interesting one, is I think the Panthers have made a subtle inquiry," 9News journalist Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

"I'm not certain exactly where he'd fit in - he's obviously not going to be the fullback - but he's got speed to burn on the wing and he's a player that might thrive in that system."

With Sloan still contracted with the Dragons until the end of 2026, it is understood that his current club may need to provide a financial contribution to facilitate a potential deal with another team.