As Jarome Luai gets closer to making his next move official, Penrith Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher has stated he will not be granted an early release from the club.

In recent days, Jarome Luai has been heavily linked to the Wests Tigers for the 2025 NRL season, while the Canterbury Bulldogs have also entered the fray for his signature, reportedly offering a five-year deal.

On the weekend, it was widely reported that Luai had agreed to an enormous five-year, six-million dollar deal with the Tigers.

However, he would take to Instagram and dispel the rumours, suggesting a deal was yet to be done, but it seems all but assured that Luai will not be a Panther beyond the end of 2024.

The Samoan international also failed to arrive at training on Monday - and there is no guarantee he will train over the remainder of the week leading into Christmas.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Luai's absence from training was not approved at all, and he simply failed to show up, instead having someone else ring the club to tell them he wasn't going to be at training on Monday.

Neither the Panthers nor Luai has made a public comment on his failure to arrive at training, with the five-eighth having told his teammates and coach Ivan Cleary of his decision to exit the club on Saturday before leaving training early.

Speaking to 9 News, Penrith Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher revealed there was no chance that he would be granted an early release to join a rival club for the 2024 season.

“Fortunately for Jarome, and we're very happy for him, he's secured a massive contract and a long-term contract which is good, so he's got the blessing of the club,” Fletcher told 9 News.

“It's just a pity that the cap forces these good players out eventually when you're having the success we're having. We love him to death and we need him to play here next year.

“All the speculation is rubbish. He'll be playing for Panthers, and hopefully we'll be going on to try and win another premiership with him.

“He will be playing here. We haven't released any players before, and under no circumstances will Jarome be going anywhere for 2024. After that, we just wish him and his family all the best.”

Luai's seemingly soon departure from the club will see him follow in the footsteps of former teammates Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, Stephen Crichton and Api Koroisau - the quartet all saw out the final year of their contracts.

However, as the Tiger apply the finishing touches to an agreement with Luai and the Bulldogs enter the fray, the Panthers will have a 10-day period to make a counteroffer if they want to keep him due to NRL's new rules.

It is understood that the club is expected to waive that right with offers from the Tigers and Bulldogs blowing them out of the park.