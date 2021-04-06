In good news for Broncos fans, star centre Kotoni Staggs is set to finally put pen to paper on a new contract which will see him stay in Brisbane for the foreseeable future.

The young gun was the subject of interest from a number of rival clubs, but will sign on with Brisbane according to Channel 7.

The deal could be worth north of $700,000-per-season, with the centre reportedly signing on for a further three years.

Staggs started off his career for Wellington Cowboys at youth level, before making the switch to Brisbane where he made his NRL debut for the side in 2018 at just 19 years of age.

The centre had a stellar season in 2020, finishing as top try-scorer and also winning Centre of the Year despite the Broncos claiming the wooden spoon.

An ACL rupture late last year meant that the 22-year-old has spent his time in the stands this year, but is due to return before the end of season 2021.

It was rumoured that Staggs was planning to make the switch to Queensland rivals Gold Coast, with a deal of $750,000 reportedly tabled, however it is now believed that he has rejected Justin Holbrook’s offer.

With Staggs set to sign, it looks to be the end of the road for five-eighth Anthony Milford.

The 26-year-old is set to leave the Broncos, with Staggs reportedly being groomed to take over his role on departure.

Milford, who has made 142 appearances for Brisbane, is being shown the door to free up contract space, with the Brisbane native taking up $1 million of the Broncos’ salary cap.

The five-eighth has had a largely disappointing time with the Broncos since his arrival in 2015, failing to play his best football in the past several seasons.

However, Staggs has got his work cut out for him should he want to help the Broncos back to the top, with his side only registering one win from their first four games.

This week the men from Red Hill will go up against the Rabbitohs on Thursday, with many expecting a torrid affair for the Broncos against the fourth-placed Bunnies.