Out-of-form Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford has come under immense criticism once again following Brisbane’s 6-40 loss to Melbourne on Friday night.

In what was a night to remember for Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen – who scored four tries in 11 minutes and added a further five conversions – plenty of the focus shifted to Brisbane’s “$1 million man” post-game.

Milford and halves partner Brodie Croft have been a major talking point to start Kevin Walters’ tenure at Red Hill, with the Broncos coach yet to land on his preferred duo after moving Croft to the bench and opting for young gun Tom Dearden on Good Friday.

RELATED: Broncos urged to chase Rabbitohs star

With partnerships failing to ignite, critics are beginning to believe Milford’s time with Brisbane is likely to be coming to an end this season, as the 26-year-old remains off-contract.

Speaking on Fox League, former Broncos player Michael Ennis revealed his beliefs that the curtain is closing on Milford.

“The time with Anthony Milford, I think, is done in Brisbane,” Ennis said.

Milford’s lucrative contract with Brisbane has somewhat become a burden given a history of injuries have tainted his ability to reach certain expectations.

The Queenslander moved to the Broncos ahead of the 2015 season after two years with the Raiders and went on to score 27 tries in his opening 24 months at Red Hill.

SEE ALSO: Cowboys veteran shown the door

Injuries and a drop in form haven since taken their toll, with Greg Alexander stating Milford is struggling to rekindle the form he possessed in his first few seasons with Brisbane.

“For mine, Milford hasn’t played good for years now,” Alexander said.

“He just hasn’t aimed up.

“He’s not the player he was in 2015 when the Broncos made the grand final.

“He’s searching and I guess Kevvie’s searching too because I don’t think he’s settled on who’s going to be seven and six.”

The Broncos will face South Sydney next Thursday in hope of claiming their second win of the season.