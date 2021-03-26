Gold Coast are offering star Bronco Kotoni Staggs the chance to play his preferred five-eighth role in a bid to lure him away, according to Channel 7 reporter Chris Garry.

Staggs, 22, has been offered a four-year $2.8 million deal from Brisbane, but nothing has been agreed on to this point.

And now the Titans have entered the race and will look to cause a shake up in negotiations for the star Bronco.

Garry said he believes the only club with a serious chance of luring Staggs away from the Broncos is Gold Coast, and believes the race is down to those two clubs.

“There is only one club that will prise Kotoni Staggs out of the Broncos and that is the Gold Coast Titans,” Garry said.

“(The Titans) have pitched him on the idea of being their five-eighth for the next three plus years.

“Right now I would be leaning towards the Titans to snare Kotoni Staggs.

“On a deal worth in excess of $750,000 a year. Which is more than the Broncos deal.

“Staggs wants to play five-eighth, that role can’t be and hasn’t been guaranteed or promised to him at the Broncos, but it will be guaranteed to him at the Titans.

“So that could sway him, however still nothing is done.”

Staggs is currently still rehabilitating from an ACL injury and won’t be back in action until at least Round 10.