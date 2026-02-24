Humour and fun executed with style is what fans expect every single week from the 'Run Home with Joel and Fletcher' show, as well as the Sportsbet's Get Em Onside podcast.

The host and co-host of both shows respectively, Joel Caine, announced he will be absent from the show and all media roles.

On Tuesday, Caine took to social media and revealed something he never thought he would experience, something he thought would never be an issue for him.

“Hey Rock solids. Just want to be upfront and honest,” he wrote.

“We aren't robots, My turn right now. Struggling, never thought it would be me, but it is."

SEN released a statement shortly after regarding Caine's break from media.

“Caine told the network today that he needed some time away from the microphone to work on his ongoing health.

“The network respects Caine's decision and will continue to support him through this time.”

The popular rugby league personality is beloved by fans and those who work in media, with SEN boss Craig Hutchinson speaking highly of the courageous confession of Caine.

“Joel is a much loved on-and-off-air figure on the SEN 1170am and SENQ 693am airwaves,” Hutchison said.

“He has made the strong decision to focus on his health for a period of time, and we respect that courage and honesty to speak up, seek support and take a break.

“We'll continue to work with our mate, Joel, to support him throughout this period.”

SEN has confirmed they will assign a temporary host of The Run Home, which will be announced soon.