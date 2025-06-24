Mark Nawaqanitawase is quickly proving he belongs in the NRL, but he's not yet ready to lock in his long-term future.

The former Wallaby has crossed for 11 tries in 12 games in his debut season with the Roosters and sits second in the league's try-scoring tally, making an immediate impact in rugby league's top grade.

While the Roosters are understandably keen to extend his deal beyond 2026, the 23-year-old says any decisions will wait until season's end.

Still contracted for another 18 months on a $500,000-per-year deal, Nawaqanitawase says the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil remains a significant consideration.

“That World Cup is … on home soil. That's why I signed for two years in the first place and that is something I will have to consider,” Nawaqanitawase told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But I've got to say I'm loving the Roosters and loving rugby league, too. It will be a tough call, but it's not one I need to make now. We'll see what happens.”

There's little doubt his form has clubs watching closely, including expansion hopefuls the Perth Bears, who could come into calculations when rival teams are allowed to table official offers from November 1.

Rugby Australia is also expected to monitor the situation closely, although incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss isn't overly confident of luring him back.

“He's in a good place at the moment to stay at the Roosters. I know he's done well enough there for the Roosters to not let him go,” said Kiss.

On-field, it hasn't been completely smooth sailing.

Nawaqanitawase has copped some scrutiny for errors under the high ball, though his highlight-reel moments have more than balanced the ledger.

“I'm still confident. I know I can catch a ball and I can handle bombs, but I understand teams targeting me a bit after that, too,” he said.

“No one's perfect. I'll have an off day every now and then like everyone. You just have to go out there the next time and rectify it. It's just part of the game.”

He credits coach Trent Robinson for providing a clear game structure while allowing players the freedom to play their natural style.

“Robbo's got his game plan and I really enjoy it, because beyond that initial structure and earning our opportunities, it's just footy for me,” he said.

“I'm almost a year in now and I feel like I really do know the role I've got here. I'm feeling confident each week.”