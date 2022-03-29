A big name is set to return, but there are more injuries hampering plenty of clubs across the NRL as preparations for Round 4 intensify.

Here is all the latest team talk and rumours ahead of team lists dropping at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday afternoon for Round 4.

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans on Monday said Corey Thompson was set to return to a modified contact training program, meaning his return isn't likely this week. Both AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell are also under injury clouds. Brimson is a certainty to be named and a strong chance of playing, while Campbell's MRI scans should return before team lists drop. If he isn't named, it could well be that Brimson himself moves to the back with Will Smith or Paul Turner coming into the side.

Wests Tigers

Stefano Utoikamanu will miss out due to injury. That brings Alex Twal back into the starting side for the Tigers, while Kelma Tuilagi will likely return into the starting side, pushing Alex Seyfarth Alex Seyfarth dropping out of the side. The bench spot which Twal had last week will likely be claimed by Luke Garner, who played in the centres against the Warriors. That's because Ken Maumalo and James Roberts will both return, with Starford To'a dropping out altogether.

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Cronulla Sharks

The return of Ronaldo Mulitalo is offset by the likely loss of Connor Tracey and Matt Ikuvalu, who both picked up injuries against the Dragons. With Mulitalo taking up a position on the wing, expect youngster Jenson Taumoepeau to play in the centres. Teig Wilton is back as well, which will see Siosifa Talakai go back to the bench and either Braydon Trindall or Aiden Tolman drop out, with Andrew Fifita and Cameron McInnes unlikely to have their spots come under question.

Newcastle Knights

Mitch Barnett will be out with suspension - although for how long we won't find out until Tuesday evening when he fronts the NRL judiciary. That means his back row spot will be taken by Brodie Jones who returns to the side in a direct swap. Kalyn Ponga is also set to return and will be a straight swap with Tex Hoy.

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Penrith Panthers

Nathan Cleary will return for the first meeting between last year's grand final sides. That pushes Sean O'Sullivan out of the side although he could yet take Jaeman Salmon's spot on the interchange bench. James Fisher-Harris could be named and is rated as a chance to play, which would likely see Matt Eisenhuth drop back to the bench and J'maine Hopgood drop out of the side.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No changes are expected for the Rabbitohs, although Blake Taaffe is due for a return and could cause a headache in the utility role if selected.

New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos

New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors won't be forced into any changes, although Shaun Johnson is nearing a return and could be named to play this week.

Brisbane Broncos

Jordan Riki will be out with a rib injury. TC Robati missed last week's game, playing QLD Cup instead, but should slot straight back into the starting side, with Thomas Flegler to take the vacant bench spot. That means last week's late inclusion, Corey Jensen, will retain his spot.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders

Manly Sea Eagles

Josh Aloiai's return may mean Des Hasler makes a change, with either Andrew Davey, Ethan Bullemor or Taniela Paseka in danger of losing their spot. Hasler won't be forced into any changes though.

Canberra Raiders

Nick Cotric should make his return from injury for the Raiders, meaning Sebastian Kris will drop out of the side. Semi Valemei's experiment in the centres could also come to an end if Ricky Stuart decides to either retain Kris, or play Jarrod Croker who managed a full game in NSW Cup last week. There is also a push for Xavier Savage to find a spot somewhere in the side.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Roosters

North Queensland Cowboys

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown is expected to return from injury, however, could simply take the place of Coen Hess who was injured early against the Brisbane Broncos. If both players are passed fit, then it's unclear what Todd Payten will do given Reuben Cotter and Griffin Neame were both superb off the bench last week.

Sydney Roosters

No changes are expected for the Roosters.

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Melbourne Storm

Harry Grant will be back in the fold after his week off with COVID, meaning Brandon Smith will likely push to lock and Josh King back to the bench, with one of Alec MacDonald, Tepai Moeroa or Chris Lewis to make way. Xavier Coates could also make his return after being a late exclusion last week. If he does, then expect Dean Ieremia to lose his spot, with Nick Meaney impressing against the Eels.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jack Hetherington's season is reportedly over, meaning Corey Waddell will likely shift to the second row, with Luke Thompson moving back into the starting side. Ava Seumanufagai is likely to return to the bench. Brandon Wakeham should also keep his spot in the halves alongside Matt Burton.

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Parramatta Eels

Ray Stone's ACL injury means his time in blue and gold before linking up with the Dolphins is done. Mitch Rein is the likely replacement on the bench given his ability to play hooker, although Brad Arthur could yet opt for a genuine edge forward. Wiremu Greig and Makahesi Makatoa are also likely to lose their spots with Marata Niukore and Ryan Matterson returning - likely both on the bench.

St George Illawarra Dragons

It's understood Cody Ramsey will miss out this week with a hamstring injury. Mathew Feagai will be his replacement, although Tautau Moga could also be considered. Jaydn Su'a will miss out this week with suspension too, which likely means Tariq Sims moves back to the edge, Jack de Belin moves to lock, and Aaron Woods takes the free spot on the interchange bench as he returns from injury. Jayden Sullivan is set for a return as well, and could take a bench spot from either Jack Gosiewski or Jackson Ford.