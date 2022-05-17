Anthony Milford is set to make his club debut for the Knights, who will have plenty of talent coming back into the side, while there are big questions to be answered at the Brisbane Broncos, Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Jack Wighton will also return from suspension, while Craig Fitzgibbon could tinker with the make-up of his side without William Kennedy.

Here is all the latest team news and rumours for Round 11 ahead of teams being named at 4pm (AEST) Tuesday.

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Newcastle Knights

Anthony Milford has all but been confirmed to come straight into Newcastle's side. Whether that is from the bench or in the halves remains to be seen, however expect Phoenix Crossland to drop out with Hoy taking a spot on the bench on account of impressive performances if he starts.

Dane Gagai will be back as well, with Edrick Lee dropping out and Enari Tuala going back to the wing. Tyson Frizell and Kurt Mann are also due back, with Pasami Saulo and Mathew Croker dropping out, allowing for Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Leo Thompson to play from the bench.

Brisbane Broncos

Te Maire Martin is expected to be ruled out with a hip injury. Selwyn Cobbo will shift to fullback, which should bring one of Jordan Pereira or Ethan Quai-Ward into the side on the wing.

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Wests Tigers

Luke Brooks will be ruled out with a hamstring injury, bringing Jock Madden into the side in the halves. Elsewhere, David Nofoaluma and Oliver Gildart are both due back, meaning they should come in for Junior Tupou and Junior Pauga - with Tyrone Peachey reverting to the bench. Jake Simpkin is also in doubt, but will be named with Jacob Liddle serving as back up.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Reports suggest Matt Dufty has run out of time at the back for the Bulldogs, with Josh Addo-Carr to make a switch to the number one jumper. Jacob Kiraz is now eligible to play, meaning he should be picked in the outside backs. Phil Gould has also revealed that Raymond Faitala-Mariner was on the verge of being picked for magic round and so should come straight into the side - with Corey Waddell likely to be out due to concussion, it'll mean Joe Stimson moves into the starting side. Matt Doorey is also approaching a return for the club but could be a few weeks away.

Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles

Parramatta Eels

Maika Sivo is touted as a chance to return, as is Sean Russell. One of the duo will likely replace Hayze Perham on the wing.

Manly Sea Eagles

Ben Trbojevic will be ruled out with an AC joint injury. That will bring Morgan Harper back into the side in the centres, with Brad Parker not yet ready to return. Josh Schuster will also be back, likely replacing Andrew Davey, but taking the starting start of Ethan Bullemor who will come from the bench.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors

St George Illawarra Dragons

Josh McGuire will miss out with a groin injury which should bring Tariq Sims straight back into the starting side, while George Burgess and Josh Kerr are the likely additions to the bench. Andrew McCullough is also due back, which could yet push Moses Mbye back to the bench to take the free spot.

New Zealand Warriors

Euan Aitken and Chanel Harris-Tavita are due back from respective injuries this week, however only Aitken may have a spot in the side. He will likely come straight into the starting side, with Eliesa Katoa dropping back to the bench and Edward Kosi dropping out. Harris-Tavita will be up against Daejarn Asi for a spot. Tohu Harris could also start at lock in a direct swap with Aaron Pene. Wayde Egan should also be back, moving Jazz Tevaga to the bench and Freddy Lussick out of the side.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm

North Queensland Cowboys

A huge Saturday evening of footy gets underway in Townsville, with the Cowboys likely to run out the same 17 as the one that beat the Tigers last week.

Melbourne Storm

The Storm released a statement on Monday suggesting they are hopeful Jahrome Hughes will return - expect him to be named in a direct swap with Cooper Johns. Nelson Asofa-Solomona is out however with a medial ligament injury, which will bring either Brandon Smith or Tui Kamikamica into the starting side, while Tom Eisenhuth is the likely addition to the interchange.

Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers

Sydney Roosters

Victor Radley is out, which should bring occasional start Nat Butcher in at lock. Lindsay Collins is also back from suspension and so should come into the side essentially for Radley, but will start at prop with either Jared Waerea-Hargreaves or Siosiua Taukeiaho back to the bench.

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers aren't expected to make any changes this week.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jacob Host will miss out after re-injuring his shoulder just 30 seconds into his return from the same injury. The club have stated that Hame Sele is due back by Round 11 at the latest, so expect him to come onto the bench, Siliva Havili to start at lock and Jai Arrow to move back to the edge.

Canberra Raiders

Jack Wighton will come back from suspension this week, moving Matt Frawley to the interchange bench and Zac Woolford likely out of the side, with Tom Starling to start at dummy half. The other alternative is for Frawley to start at nine and Starling to come from the bench.

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans aren't expected to make any changes this week, with David Fifita still a week away - although Jaimin Jolliffe could yet force his way onto the bench for either Herman Ese'ese or Sam McIntyre.

Cronulla Sharks

Dale Finucane will miss out with concussion again. That will shuffle either Aiden Tolman or Royce Hunt into the starting side, with Andrew Fifita or Franklin Pele then joining the bench as the replacement. Nicho Hynes will also likely move back to the halves after his switch to fullback didn't work, with Lachie Miller the likely debutant at the back a week out from William Kennedy's return from suspension.