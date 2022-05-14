South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jacob Host had his return to the NRL cut short to just two involvements after re-injuring his shoulder.

While Host was able to get through one tackle early in the first set, a second tackle approaching halfway saw Host in considerable pain as he came out of the tackle, appearing to have his arm bent awkwardly in the tackle.

He was then taken from the field by the South Sydney medical staff holding his shoulder just seconds later, with his day confirmed to be over.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed that the injury to Jacob Host is the same shoulder he injured a couple of weeks ago," Pitt said.

"We all saw how much pain he seemed to be in.

"Clearly the club will have to consider a longer stint on the sidelines for him and perhaps surgery on that shoulder given how unstable it is."

While it's unclear how long Host may be out for if the club attempt to go down the surgery route, he has only just returned from a two-week lay off after originally hurting the shoulder during the Round 7 game against the Wests Tigers.

He was rushed back into the side for Magic Round to effectively replace the injured Cameron Murray, with Jai Arrow moving to lock, but will now face a likely extended stint on the sideline.

If his injury is similar to that which Cameron Murray and Nathan Cleary had to have operated on during the off-season, his season could well be over.

Host will likely have scans on Monday to ascertain the best course of action.