Melbourne Storm star Jahrome Hughes is a chance of returning for this weekend's Round 11 clash with the North Queensland Cowboys, however, the club have confirmed Nelson Asofa-Solomona will miss the game with a knee injury.

The Storm, coming off a horror show loss to the Penrith Panthers in Brisbane during magic round, will be looking to turn things around against the high-flying Cowboys.

North Queensland have been this season's biggest surprise packet to date and have now won five straight for the first time since 2016.

In what is shaping up as a sneaky contender for game of the round, Melbourne already know they will be without Ryan Papenhuyzen, with the champion fullback out as he nurses a hamstring and knee injury back to full health.

Hughes, on the other hand, was a late exclusion after picking up a calf injury during training.

The club released a statement on Monday indicating they are "hopeful" the star Kiwi will return for the clash, which would enable him to slot back into the halves alongside Cameron Munster.

Asofa-Solomona, on the other hand, has had scans on the Sunshine Coast today which confirmed a medial ligament injury he picked up against the Panthers.

The Storm have only confirmed that he will miss this week's game at this stage, rather than offering any suggestion on how long the towering prop may be out for.





Craig Bellamy's side will also be hanging out for the return of Papenhuyzen after failing to fill the void against Penrith on Saturday, however, know they will have to wait around another month.

The Storm take on the Cowboys this Saturday in Townsville, with teams to be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday.