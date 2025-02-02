The Manly Sea Eagles have announced an extension of their stadium naming rights partnership with 4 Pines, keeping the home ground as 4 Pines Park until the end of 2027.

4 Pines has been a major sponsor of the club since 2019, with Brookvale Oval officially rebranded as 4 Pines Park in 2021. As part of the renewal, the venue will continue serving the locally brewed 4 Pines beer at games for at least the next two years.

Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov highlighted the importance of the partnership.

“Since joining the Sea Eagles family in 2019, 4 Pines has played a vital role in shaping the club's game day experience, helping to create a vibrant atmosphere for fans,” Mestrov told Manly Media.

“Partnering with a local Northern Beaches brand in 4 Pines is incredibly meaningful to us. This is more than just a logo on our stadium – it's a shared vision, a commitment to making a positive impact, and a collaboration that strengthens both organisations."

4 Pines CEO Todd Atkinson also expressed his excitement about the continued partnership.

“We're stoked to go again with the Sea Eagles,” Atkinson said.

“This is more than naming rights to us, it's about staying connected to our local community, entertaining heaving crowds at Truck Bar pre-game, and being able to provide the punters at 4 Pines Park the freshest beer possible.”

4 Pines Park remains a regular sellout for Sea Eagles home games, and the club is looking forward to seeing strong crowd support again in 2025.