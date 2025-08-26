Penrith Panthers co-captain and superstar halfback Nathan Cleary is set to be among a group of 16 players that will be rested for the club's match against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Thursday evening.

Currently in seventh place, the Panthers are already guaranteed a spot in the top eight for the 2025 NRL Finals, but if they are aiming to make it five straight premierships, they won't be able to drop a game come finals time.

All but conceding their top-four hopes - they would need to win their next two matches and rely on other results - the Panthers are set to rest up to 16 players for their match on Thursday night, per Danny Weidler.

While the complete list of players that are set to be rested hasn't been confirmed, the club decided against playing Brad Schneider, Paul Alamoti and Matthew Eisenhuth in the NSW Cup last week and could be called up.

Penrith are no strangers to resting players in the lead-up to the finals, and it wouldn't be surprising if State of Origin representatives Brian To'o, Dylan Edwards, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo are also among those on the sidelines.

"I won't be playing this week, I just had a chat to the performance staff and thought it'd be the best thing for me," Cleary said on 100% Footy confirming he won't play this round.

Taking on what is set to be a second-tier Penrith side, Zero Tackle understands that the Bulldogs are set to be without back-rower Harry Hayes while multiple rumours have emerged that Matt Burton may also be a late omission.

“It is what it is,” Penrith coach Ivan Cleary said after losing to the Canberra Raiders in Golden Point last week.

“It's not what you want, but it's what you get, so there's plenty of lessons again.

“And these types of things, it's obviously very disappointing when you put so much effort in for that, but we just have got to take the lessons and get on with life.