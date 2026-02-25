Since 1999, One NZ have backed the New Zealand Warriors, as it was formerly Vodafone NZ before the change in 2023.

At the Warriors 2026 season launch, One NZ announced that they will continue their partnership with the One New Zealand Warriors, confirming the extension until the end of 2031.

“For almost 30 years, we've stood shoulder to shoulder with the One NZ Warriors through the highs, the heartbreaks and everything in between,” One NZ CEO Jason Paris said.

“What started as a sponsorship has grown into a partnership built on loyalty, belief and having each other's back when it matters most.

“The Warriors bring New Zealanders together across regions, cultures and generations. Extending for another five years is our vote of confidence in the club, the players, the fans and the future of the game in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

“We're building something special with the One NZ Warriors. We're proud to keep backing them, and we want to thank the fans for backing the team and for backing us.”

This partnership is special, different from the standard sponsorships seen in the sports landscape.

Back in 2024, One New Zealand agreed to remove its logo from the front of the Warriors' 2024 heritage jersey so the team could wear an authentic retro uniform replicating their original 1995 design.

It was a rare move for a principal sponsor that showed they valued and respected the club's history and fans more than pure branding exposure.

That decision highlighted that the partnership is more about more than just having a name on a jersey, it's also about cultural connection and honouring the club's identity and roots.

“Since 1999, Vodafone and the Warriors have gone hand in hand like no other sponsor in New Zealand sport,” One NZ Warriors CEO Cameron George stated.

“When we started our relationship the great Stacey Jones was the face of the team and here is today still with us as a coach and as passionate as ever about the club.

“At a time like this it's impossible to find the right words to capture One NZ's level of commitment and to now announce another five-year agreement is nothing short of phenomenal. Incredible. We say thank you and thank you again to Jason and your team at One NZ.”