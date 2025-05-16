The Wests Tigers are reportedly contemplating whether or not they will grant teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin an early release from the final year of his contract with the club.

A Kangaroos and NSW Blues star in the making, Galvin shocked the rugby league universe just over a month ago when he announced that he would leave the Tigers at the end of next season for a change of scenery as he attempts to enhance his development under another NRL coach.

Already earning praise from the likes of Andrew Johns and Phil Gould, he has proven over the last 18 months that he could arguably be titled 'The Best Young Player' in the NRL after making his debut in Round 1 last season.

However, he decided to turn down a five-year contract extension worth around $6 million to remain at the Wests Tigers beyond 2026.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Wests Tigers board will now meet on Monday to determine whether or not they will grant Galvin an early release from the final year of his deal, meaning he could possibly leave at the end of 2025.

It is understood that if an early release is granted, the Tigers will demand a transfer fee from the club that attempts to sign him.

“All I want to do is play rugby league. That's why I live, to be honest,” Galvin recently said upon his return to first-grade.

"That's the best time of my life is the 80 minutes I play each week. That's all I want to do, play NRL and play great footy and that's all I really focused on these last two weeks.

"It's been pretty difficult, but all I want to do is play rugby league and that's all I focus on - get to training each week and keep working.

"I'm just going out there excited to play rugby league. I'm just a kid living their dream and playing NRL each week.

"At the end of the day I'm just focused on training and working hard and coming out here playing and being the best in the 80 minutes.

"That's pretty much what I live for and that's all I want to for in my life is to go out there and play rugby league."

In recent times, the Parramatta Eels have emerged as the obvious frontrunner for his services. Meanwhile, Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has once confirmed that the Belmore-based club have no interest in recruiting him.

“We are not involved in the Lachlan Galvin discussion and we won't be involved in the Lachlan Galvin discussion,” Gould said via The Herald.

“We wish him all the best.”

With Galvin set to remain in the headlines until his future is finally confirmed, no one understands his situation more than former Westfields Sports High School classmate Blaize Talagi.

Having gone through the same thing as Galvin did in 2024, when he left the Parramatta Eels to sign with the Penrith Panthers, Talagi has provided a unique insight into the situation his former junior club teammate is presently going through.

"It's pretty much a similar position for me and him, and I do know what sort of position he's in, but you hear things and even if you try to ignore, I guess it's still there subconsciously," Talagi previously said.

"He is doing what he believes is the right thing, and I do feel for him a bit, but I guess that's part of the game. That's what's going to come with that decision, and I'm sure he's all right.

"He had made his decision, and I guess all I can say is well done to him.

"It won't be an easy time for him, but I'm sure it'll be better for him for sure.

"I don't really keep in contact with him much, but I'm sure he has got a good group around him and he knows what he is doing."