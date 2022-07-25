Knights prop confirms new home for 2023

Newcastle Knights veteran prop Sauaso Sue will exit the NRL at the end of the 2022 season after signing a new three-year deal with Hull KR in the English Super League.

The club are sitting on the fringes of the finals as the 2022 season reaches the back end and are looking to make upgrades to their squad for the 2023 campaign.

Sue will bring untold experience to Hull, having played for the Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Knights since his 2013 NRL debut, with 169 games of first-grade experience to his name now.

The 30-year-old Auckland-born prop has been with the Knights since the start of the 2021 season and has now played 27 games for the club.

23 of those games came last year however, with Sue left out on all but four occasions this year. He played in Rounds 4, 5 and 6 against the Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons, before copping an injury and lasting just five minutes after starting at lock in a Round 8 mauling at the hands of the Melbourne Storm, who scored 50 points.

He hasn't been sighted in first grade since.

At the peak of his game, Sue was a consistent starter during his time with the Wests Tigers, and an important experienced figurehead for the Bulldogs in the middle during 2019 and the COVID-hit 2020 season.

Sue revealed coach Willie Peters was a key factor behind his switch to Hull.

“He’s a really good guy. It’s going to be great with him as a head coach, he brings a lot of energy. It’ll be good for me to work with him more in the coming years," he said.

The forward said his main aim was to win a premiership with the club.

“Winning a premiership would mean the world to me, the fans, and the team. That’s the biggest goal. For myself, playing consistent football and helping the boys along the way is important," he added.

Fellow ex-NRL players Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, Kane Linnett and Korbin Sims are all currently at the club, while Lachlan Coote could also remain for another season although talk has suggested he will depart.

Rhys Kennedy and Tom Opacic have also recently signed with the club in what has been an NRL-focused signing spree from Hull KR.