Laurie Daley has wasted no time in getting to work in his second stint as NSW State of Origin coach, kicking off his tenure with a meet-and-greet session involving a 28-man squad of potential Blues players.

With the 2025 series still months away, Daley used the gathering to establish early connections, set expectations and reinforce the foundations that delivered NSW victory in 2024.

“The get together is about going through what I'm about and what my expectations are going to be,” Daley said.

“It's about what I'll be looking out for, what my values as a coach are, the things that I might see the same as Madge (Maguire), or different to Madge.”

“But really, it's all about establishing those connections with the boys.”

Among those in attendance were Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses, Jarome Luai, Dylan Edwards, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Stephen Crichton, Matt Burton, Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Zac Lomax, Angus Crichton, Cameron Murray and Hudson Young.

Some notable absentees included Payne Haas, Mitchell Barnett and Latrell Mitchell, who were unable to attend due to injuries, travel or prior commitments.

Daley made it clear that the squad assembled was not a definitive list, reinforcing that selection remains wide open and will ultimately be determined by form.

“Nothing is locked in now, it's too early,” he said.

“We could easily pick a player that isn't in this 28 because in reality we could pick 50 players to come in.”

“Last year there were a number of players that weren't in the original squad that ended up playing in the series.”

“If you're playing well, you'll be considered.”

James Tedesco's omission from the initial squad sparked some discussion, but Daley was quick to confirm that the former NSW captain remains in the frame.

One new face in camp was Melbourne Storm's Tyran Wishart, son of former Blues winger Rod Wishart, who is being looked at as a potential utility option.