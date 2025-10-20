The Australian Kangaroos are reportedly closing in on settling the make-up of their side for the first Ashes Test at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Taking a 24-man squad to England, it's unclear whether all 24 players will get a run throughout the series, as has been the case with previous tournaments where the Kangaroos could afford to have something other than perfection during the group stages.

The likely big calls are going to be in the halves and backline for the Kangaroos. Still, it's understood Gehamat Shibasaki will beat out Bradman Best for a spot in the centres. In contrast, Nathan Cleary will beat out New South Wales rival Mitchell Moses and Queensland Maroons star Tom Dearden for the number seven jersey.

News Corp is reporting Shibasaki will partner Kotoni Staggs in the centres, with Best a late call-up into the 24-man squad alongside Josh Addo-Carr after the double withdrawal of Zac Lomax and Xavier Coates.

The withdrawals only being replaced by one specialist winger means it's certain Addo-Carr will partner Sydney Roosters rookie Mark Nawaqanitawase on the wing, while Reece Walsh is expected to win the race for the number one jumper ahead of Dylan Edwards.

In the forwards, Harry Grant is likely to win the number nine jersey ahead of Blayke Brailey, while Isaah Yeo being captain means he starts at lock, with Patrick Carrigan and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui likely to complete the middle third.

That means Reuben Cotter, Lindsay Collins and Keaon Koloamatangi will be relegated to the bench, with Lindsay Smith to miss the side.

Angus Crichton and Hudson Young are expected to be the second-rowers ahead of Jacob Preston, while Tom Dearden will play as the utility.

The first test kicks off at 12:30am (AEDT) on Sunday morning.

Likely Kangaroos team for first Test

1. Reece Walsh

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Gehamat Shibasaki

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Harry Grant

10. Patrick Carrigan

11. Hudson Young

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Tom Dearden

15. Keaon Koloamatangi

16. Lindsay Collins

17. Reuben Cotter

* Per News Corp.