Jarome Luai has confirmed his future, officially deciding to move to the Wests Tigers for the 2025 season on a five-year contract.

The three-time premiership winner for the Penrith Panthers will reunite with former teammate Apisai Koroisau at the Tigers. However, the superstar five-eighth will remain at the Panthers for the 2024 season - no early release has been given.

“We are super excited to announce the signing of Jarome for the 2025 season on a five-year deal,” said Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall.

“His experience as a genuine premiership-winning playmaker will be great for us and the future of our club.

“We love the way Jarome plays his footy and even better, he is a great person.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Jarome and his family to our club in 2025, but right now, season 2024 is our focus.”

The decision comes after the Canterbury Bulldogs were also rumoured to be in the mix, although it's unclear if they ever put an offer on the table, while the Panthers and Tigers' bids were believed to be separated not only by three seasons but also around $300,000 per year.

Luai, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, will now make the switch to Concord in 2025, with the star New South Wales State of Origin five-eighth likely to find his way into the number seven jersey. Here, he could wind up partnering with another young gun in Latu Fainu, who switches to the Tigers from the Manly Sea Eagles alongside his brother Samuela for the 2024 season and beyond.

Luai and his management wanted to use today to talk about 2025, as out of respect for Penrith, they won’t be commenting on it further after today so they can focus on 2024 — NBWT (@NBWT__) January 3, 2024

“The obvious reason was it was a great opportunity for me to provide and create for my family, and also to create for myself," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I've had a great connection with Benji, we've spoken about the future and what he sees in me and moving forward. I'm really excited about it.”