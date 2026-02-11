St George Illawarra Dragons dummy half Damien Cook enters his 11th season in the NRL, and he doesn't want to stop playing.

The Red V started negotiations with the 11-year veteran in the off-season, which would see him continue playing for another 12 months in the 2027 season.

Both parties are still in the negotiation process, as there has been speculation about his future before this season.

Cook went into the off-season wondering how his body would hold up, but he insists that the pre-season went well.

“I want to keep playing. I think pre-season is always a good guide to see where your bodies at and I've come out of this one feeling really good, really fit and still loving it,” Cook told foxsports.com.au.

“I think that's the most important part. My body's good, and I'm still loving what I'm doing. I love going to training every day and just want to get back to footy, which is coming around soon.

“If I was hating going to training and I wasn't enjoying what I was doing, that's when it gets a bit tough, but at the moment the love is still fully there, and I want to keep going on.”

There is also more incentive for Cook to continue his stay at the Dragons, as the club announced that they have signed former Rabbitohs teammate Keaon Koloamatangi on a five-year deal.

I want to play alongside him,” the dummy-half stated.

“It's a big signing for the club. He's someone at the top end of his game, and I feel like he can also get better, I really do. I've enjoyed watching him come through the ranks, and I've enjoyed watching him grow as a player.

“I'm pretty close to Keaon, so it's going to be nice to play alongside him again. We've got a big year ahead of us, and he's got a big year at South as well, so hopefully we're in a great position for him to come into next year.”

The Dragons' hooker has been focusing all of his attention on the game against the Bulldogs in round one at Las Vegas, and mentioned his appreciation of the effort the NRL have made to evolve the experience.

“It's pretty cool that I get to go back again for a second time. Obviously, different colours this time, but it was such a great experience,” Cook said.

“I know the NRL has been putting a lot of hard work into making the experience better for fans as well, so I'm really looking forward to getting over there again and enjoying it.”