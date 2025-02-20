We are now under two weeks until the NRL season proper kicks off.

Four teams will travel to Vegas to officially kick off the 2025 season.

I dare say that most coaches will have a very good idea of both their starting 13s and the makeup of their reserves benches for the opening round.

One coach who may not yet have totally landed on his preferred 17 though is Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

Although his starting 13 practically picks itself, injury aside, where he ultimately lands with regards his bench rotation still looks very much up for debate.

As it stands, he has seven players (seemingly) battling for four spots.

With Penrith awaiting them in the US party city, Fitzgibbon absolutely has to nail this decision to ensure his team has the best chance against the four time defending champions.

As a good mate of mine suggested; "If Fitz had hair, he'd be pulling it out!"

Addin Fonua-Blake's arrival has completely changed the Sharks middle rotation. Not only is he the new pack leader but he plays big minutes, meaning Fitzgibbon has different options re his bench.

The Sharks often ran with a four big man bench in 2025.

With Oregon Kaufusi almost certain to join AFB in the run on side, even settling on a four forward rotation will be tough.

Cult hero Tom Hazelton looks certain to claim a bench spot. His size, ability to find the line and pre-season form makes him the obvious choice.

Braden Hamlin-Uele's form in the trials was indifferent but his upside is such that he looks likely to join Big Tom.

He also adds experience that would otherwise be lacking in the middle.

Adding to both factors is also the fact BHU signed a monster contract extension last year as the Sharks moved heaven and earth to keep him away from the Warriors advances.

The one-two punch of size will perfectly mirror the AFB/Kaufusi starting pack.

Siosfia Talakai also looks to be an automatic selection.

He offers a different threat than the other four forwards in the rotation.

Not only can be defend out wide should Briton Nikora or Teig Wilton need a rest, or are forced off, but his relative speed and amazing ball work make him a brilliant option in the 13.

Although I think those days are behind him, Talakai has also played plenty of centre and can cover if something goes wrong.

Cameron McInness and Sifa Talakai look to have the lock role shared between them now that Jack Williams had made his way to the blue and gold of the Eels.

I'm fairly confident that these three will be there in Vegas, but the fourth member of the bench is anybody's guess.

If Fitzgibbon wants to keep the four forward bench, behemoth Tuku Hau Tapuha would be impossible to ignore.

His trial form was blistering, adding to his ridiculous efforts for the Sharks feeder sides, the Newtown Jets, in 2024.

Hau Tapuha made a mockery of NSW Cup last year. He is simply too big, too strong and too good to be a regular in the reserve grade competition.

With Fonua-Blake's increased minutes, Hau Tapuha can made massive impact in short stints.

His minutes for the Jets were much, much more substantial than his NRL minutes for the Sharks. It's a step up of course but he's very capable.

Hohepa Puru has arguably been one of the Sharks stars thus far in the pre-season.

He was massive against a far more experienced Warriors pack in Week 1 of the trials, and was exceptional in last Saturday's All Stars contest.

He can fill in at lock or at hooker, if called upon. He lacks the size of Hau Tapuha ... as does 99% of the population, but he is much fleeter of foot and can fill in across the backline also. He adds far more utility value than anyone mentioned previously.

Speaking of utility value, Dan Atkinson looks the favourite to nab that 14th spot as it stands.

Almost every predicted 17 has Atkinson named, and for good reason.

He can play fullback, centre, wing, in the halves, at hooker or at lock. There aren't many players in the competition who can fill as many positions as the talented Atkinson.

That said, there's every chance the Sharks run three forwards and Atinson either gets token minutes, or missed out completely.

Fitzgibbon has played players in very, very short stints in the past. Atkinson feels like the ultimate "if something goes wrong" player.

That may not sound fair but he doesn't take minutes away from Brailey, he's a step off the Sharks starting halves, and the Sharks back five are all 80 minute players.

Talakai and McInnes have the lock spot sewn up, with Kaufusi able to switch if worst comes to worst.

Atkinson's ability to play anywhere certainly appeals, but I'm not compelteley sold.

The last player poking his nose into the selection discussion is the eteranally youthful Jayden Berrell.

The fact that Berrell only has three NRL games to his name seems downright criminal.

He's been the Sharks standout in pre-season after yet another monster effort for the Jets. He has been the best hooker in NSW Cup, by a long way, every single since he was the best hooker in the QLD Cup!

Again, Blayke Brailey is an 80 minute hooker, but if Fitzgibbon sees Berrell's ability to run from dummy half as a weapon, the swap could happen.

Berrell played a lot of the Jets season at lock, with young gun Sam Healey playing at dummy half.

It worked a treat as the duo often tore teams to shreds.

I'm not sure I'd defend Berrell against the Panthers at 13, but he's far from a small frame and plays much bigger than he stands.

It's a good problem to have. One that many NRL coaches would give their left arm to "endure" but Fitzgibbon has a massive decision to make next Tuesday afternoon.