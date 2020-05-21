We’re looking back at the five players we would love to bring back from the St George-Illawarra Dragons.

For those who have missed recent editions, we choose five former players who could return to the club to improve their chances of winning a title.

The rules are similar to normal, being that we don’t include current players who have moved clubs, or players who have retired in the past few seasons. These are players who I have seen in my lifetime, so anyone who played 30+ years ago isn’t considered.

For today though we’re adding a new rule. These are players who represented the joint venture club and not Steelers or Dragons prior to the merger.

As always, let us know below who you would bring back to help the Red V back to the promised land.