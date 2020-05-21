We’re looking back at the five players we would love to bring back from the St George-Illawarra Dragons.
For those who have missed recent editions, we choose five former players who could return to the club to improve their chances of winning a title.
See also – If we could bring back 5 players from: Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, Canterbury Bulldogs, Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys
The rules are similar to normal, being that we don’t include current players who have moved clubs, or players who have retired in the past few seasons. These are players who I have seen in my lifetime, so anyone who played 30+ years ago isn’t considered.
For today though we’re adding a new rule. These are players who represented the joint venture club and not Steelers or Dragons prior to the merger.
As always, let us know below who you would bring back to help the Red V back to the promised land.
1. Mark Gasnier
The Dragons have had some incredible centres throughout the years. Unfortunately the 2020 version of the Red V are a little lacking in strike power by comparison.
A return from one of the game’s elite centres is an absolute no brainer. Gasnier immediately improves the backline in a big way with his presence.
He only played 175 for the Dragons, scoring 92 tries, but Gasnier was one of the all time greats. A regular for NSW and Australia, Gasnier’s explosive power would make the Dragons a much more dangerous side.
Although younger viewers will recognise Gasnier more for his commentary on Fox Sports but us older readers will remember that step, that explosiveness and that offload.
Gasnier, despite a relatively short career, is one of the game’s best centres in the NRL era and would walk into and hugely improve this current Red V lineup.