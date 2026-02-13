One of the largest off-season controversies dominating the 2026 NRL season is the legal battle between Zac Lomax and the Parramatta Eels.

In short, Lomax is advocating for a release from the Eels to join rival club the Melbourne Storm.

With a court case looming and Eels requesting a player swap, one of the more approachable questions in this debacle is where does Lomax fit into the Storm's side if successfully signed?

The best way to establish this is by examining the Storm's current backline rotation, assessing who is safe, who is not, and where Lomax realistically slots in.

Where would Lomax play... Wing or Centre?

The simple answer is either.

Although Lomax's best position is widely recognised as on the wing, Storm have the unique ability to develop players into what they need.

The decision will ultimately depend on which of Storm's current stars is deemed expendable or better suited to a positional shift.

Melbourne already boasts a strong wing and centre rotation, meaning Lomax will not simply be an ‘inclusion', but will force movement amongst the squad.

If Lomax were to play centre, it would likely mean that Jack Howarth shifts elsewhere, with the most obvious destination being the second-row.

A Howarth shift to the second row would also fill the gap left by the absence of Eli Katoa, after his shocking head injury.

This would allow the Storm to retain their young talent, a decision they may not want to repeat after letting go of Pezet.

However, the question looms on whether Storm would want to move a young centre, who could be a long-term star, into the forwards.

What does it mean for Nick Meaney?

Meaney is currently one of the most secure members of the Storm's backline, despite, of course, Origin walk-in Xavier Coates.

He ended last season with 20 tries, 11 try assists and 3,694 running metres, making him one of the most consistent and reliable performers.

The only thing playing against Meaney's security is his looming departure to the Perth Bears next season.

However, despite his inevitable exit, he is critical and versatile to the Storm's backline as they are looking to secure another Grand Final entry this year.

If Meaney were to stay at centre, Lomax would fall into the wing.

Meaney also has the versatility and experience to slot into the wing position, allowing Lomax to take over centre. Although this would be a downgrade in attacking potency compared to Lomax.

Does Will Warbrick retain his position in first grade?

Ultimately, the 27-year-old winger is the player most under threat if Lomax joins the Storm.

Although a strong runner with aerial prowess, the New Zealand-born player's contract with the premiership heavyweights is set to end this year.

Unfortunately, Warbrick also had a season plagued by injury last year, and his inconsistent availability, with only making seven NRL appearances, puts his security at major risk.

Warbrick's value is undeniable, but the Storm's backline is a ruthless environment where performance and availability matter more than loyalty.

Is Lomax worth the reshuffle?

There is no question that Lomax is one of the most elite backline players in the game.

After his stellar origin performance in 2024 earning him another call up in 2025, the 26-year-old has shown he is more than capable of reaching unprecedented heights.

If Lomax were to find his way out of the current legal stalemate, Storm would be wise to utilise him as a winger, therefore pushing Warbrick out of the current rotation.

Lomax could be exactly what the Storm need to secure another premiership, and with both Lomax and Coates likely to play in the Origin series, Warbrick will still likely see game time under Bellamy this season.