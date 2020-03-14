20
14
FULL TIME
2020-03-14T08:35:00Z
Panthers Stadium
20
14
FULL TIME
2020-03-14T08:35:00Z
Panthers Stadium

Match Summary

Panthers

Roosters

3TRIES2
Brent Naden 26'
Stephen Crichton 62'
Viliame Kikau 69'
 Mitchell Aubusson 3'
Siosiua Taukeiaho 19'
3/3CONVERSIONS1/2
Nathan Cleary 28'
Nathan Cleary 64'
Nathan Cleary 70'
 Kyle Flanagan 20'
1/1PENALTY GOALS2/2
Nathan Cleary 47'
 Kyle Flanagan 2'
Kyle Flanagan 57'
0/1FIELD GOALS0/0
   
6HALF TIME12
 

Team Stats

Scoring Plays

Panthers Roosters
3Tries2
3Conversions1
1Penalty Goals2
0Field Goals0

Attack

Panthers Roosters
180All Runs176
1,497All Run Metres1,456
3Line Breaks0
9Offloads5

Defense

Panthers Roosters
692Kick Metres520
140/200
312Tackles372
27Missed Tackles24

Discipline

Panthers Roosters
6Penalties Conceded6
13Errors15
0Sin Bin0
0Send Offs0

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Nathan Cleary8
Kyle Flanagan6
S. Taukeiaho4
M. Aubusson4
Viliame Kikau4

Top Goal Kicker

Nathan Cleary4
Kyle Flanagan3
Apisai Koroisau0
S. Tupouniua0
S. Taukeiaho0

Top Try Scorer

S. Taukeiaho1
M. Aubusson1
Viliame Kikau1
S. Crichton1
Brent Naden1

Top Try Assists

Kyle Flanagan1
Jake Friend1
Nathan Cleary1
Josh Mansour1
Jarome Luai1

Top Runs

Daniel Tupou22
James Tedesco19
J. Fisher-Harris19
Josh Mansour17
James Tamou17

Top Run Metres

James Tedesco204
Daniel Tupou194
Isaah Yeo170
J. Fisher-Harris161
Brian To'o156

Top Linebreaks

Viliame Kikau1
Josh Mansour1
Isaah Yeo1
S. Tupouniua0
Apisai Koroisau0

Top Offloads

Nathan Cleary2
J. Fisher-Harris2
Apisai Koroisau1
Sam Verrills1
M. Aubusson1

Top Tackles

Apisai Koroisau59
Jake Friend45
J. Waerea-Hargreaves42
J. Fisher-Harris38
Lindsay Collins36

Top Missed Tackles

Viliame Kikau4
Liam Martin4
Jarome Luai4
J. Waerea-Hargreaves3
James Tedesco3

Top Tackle Breaks

Matt Ikuvalu8
Isaah Yeo7
Apisai Koroisau6
James Tedesco4
Daniel Tupou3

Top Linebreak Assists

Nathan Cleary1
Brent Naden1
S. Tupouniua0
Apisai Koroisau0
S. Taukeiaho0

Top Kick Metres

Nathan Cleary571
Luke Keary338
Jarome Luai112
Kyle Flanagan110
Jake Friend59

Top Penalties

Apisai Koroisau2
Kyle Flanagan2
Nat Butcher1
M. Aubusson1
J. Waerea-Hargreaves1

Top Errors

Liam Martin4
Victor Radley4
S. Crichton3
Lindsay Collins2
Daniel Tupou2

Team Lists

Panthers

Roosters

1Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins
2Josh MansourJosh Mansour
3Dean WhareDean Whare
4Brent NadenBrent Naden
5Brian To'oBrian To'o
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano
12Liam MartinLiam Martin
15J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
11Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
14S. CrichtonStephen Crichton
16Moses LeotaMoses Leota
17J. HetheringtonJack Hetherington
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou2
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris5
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu18
Luke KearyLuke Keary6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves8
Jake FriendJake Friend9
S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho10
S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua11
M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley13
 
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills14
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher16
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins17

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Panthers

DATEOPPRESULT
8/9/19KnightsW 54 - 10
31/8/19RoostersL 22 - 6
23/8/19CowboysL 24 - 10
16/8/19BroncosL 24 - 12
9/8/19SharksW 26 - 20

Roosters

DATEOPPRESULT
6/10/19RaidersW 14 - 8
28/9/19StormW 14 - 6
13/9/19RabbitohsW 30 - 6
5/9/19RabbitohsL 16 - 10
31/8/19PanthersW 22 - 6
 