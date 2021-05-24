FULL TIME: Dragons vs Broncos – Round 13, 2021

Dragons
52
Broncos
24
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Dragons

Broncos

9TRIES4
Jack Bird 12'
Brayden Wiliame 20'
Gerard Beale 32'
Matthew Dufty 39'
Cody Ramsey 45'
Josh Kerr 50'
Mikaele Ravalawa 57'
Ben Hunt 64'
Matthew Dufty 77'
David Mead 7'
TC Robati 26'
TC Robati 30'
Jesse Arthars 71'
8/9CONVERSIONS4/4
Corey Norman 13'
Corey Norman 21'
Corey Norman 34'
Corey Norman 40'
Corey Norman 45'
Corey Norman 51'
Corey Norman 65'
Jack Bird 79'
Jamayne Isaako 8'
Jamayne Isaako 27'
Jamayne Isaako 31'
Tyson Gamble 72'
24HALF TIME18
 

Team Stats

Dragons

Broncos

All Runs

180
164

All Run Metres

1485
1156

Line Breaks

8
2

Offloads

6
11

Kick Metres

544
467

40/20

1
0

Tackles

301
337

Missed Tackles

21
24

Penalties Conceded

4
4

Errors

10
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Corey Norman14
Matthew Dufty8
TC Robati8
Jamayne Isaako6
Jack Bird6

Top Goal Kicker

Corey Norman7
Jamayne Isaako3
Tyson Gamble1
Jack Bird1
Albert Kelly0

Top Try Scorer

Matthew Dufty2
TC Robati2
Brayden Wiliame1
Ben Hunt1
Josh Kerr1

Top Try Assists

Matthew Dufty5
Albert Kelly3
Ben Hunt1
Tyson Gamble1
Corey Norman1

Top Linebreak Assists

Matthew Dufty4
Albert Kelly2
Josh Kerr1
Jack Bird1
Brayden Wiliame0

Top Linebreaks

Ben Hunt2
TC Robati2
Matthew Dufty1
Brayden Wiliame1
Josh Kerr1

Top Runs

Matthew Lodge19
Blake Lawrie18
Tevita Pangai Junior17
Herbie Farnworth17
Matthew Dufty16

Top Run Metres

Matthew Lodge135
Herbie Farnworth134
Jack Bird131
Matthew Dufty130
Blake Lawrie126

Post Contact Metres

Herbie Farnworth81
Tevita Pangai Junior61
Josh Kerr58
Paul Vaughan53
Thomas Flegler51

Top Tackles

Jake Turpin46
Andrew McCullough43
Jackson Ford41
Alex Glenn36
Albert Kelly33

Top Ineffective Tackles

Andrew McCullough5
Jackson Ford5
Josh Kerr3
Jack Bird3
Paul Vaughan3

Top Missed Tackles

Jack Bird4
Jamayne Isaako3
Selwyn Cobbo3
Kobe Hetherington3
Matthew Dufty2

Top Tackle Breaks

Brayden Wiliame4
Ben Hunt4
Tevita Pangai Junior4
Matthew Lodge4
Cody Ramsey4

Top Offloads

Thomas Flegler3
Matthew Lodge3
Jackson Ford2
Tevita Pangai Junior2
TC Robati2

Top Kick Metres

Corey Norman285
Albert Kelly230
Ben Hunt202
Tyson Gamble188
Andrew McCullough50

Top Penalties

Josh Kerr3
TC Robati2
Albert Kelly1
Jake Turpin1
Daniel Alvaro1

Top Errors

Jamayne Isaako4
Cody Ramsey4
Paul Vaughan2
Albert Kelly1
Brayden Wiliame1

Team Lists

Dragons

Broncos

1Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
3Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
4Gerard BealeGerard Beale
5Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6Corey NormanCorey Norman
7Ben HuntBen Hunt
8Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11Josh KerrJosh Kerr
12Jack BirdJack Bird
13Jackson FordJackson Ford
14Junior AmoneJunior Amone
15Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
16Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17Jack de BelinJack de Belin
18Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako1
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo2
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth3
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars4
David MeadDavid Mead5
Albert KellyAlbert Kelly6
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin9
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn11
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
John AsiataJohn Asiata13
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington14
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor16
TC RobatiTC Robati17
Jordan RikiJordan Riki18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

St George Illawarra

DATE OPP RESULT
28/5/21Wests TigersL 34 - 18
21/5/21SharksL 13 - 12
16/5/21StormL 44 - 18
9/5/21BulldogsW 32 - 12
2/5/21Wests TigersL 8 - 16

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
27/5/21StormL 12 - 40
22/5/21RoostersW 16 - 34
14/5/21Sea EaglesL 50 - 6
8/5/21CowboysL 19 - 18
30/4/21TitansW 36 - 28
 