FULL TIME: Dragons vs Broncos – Round 13, 2021

2021-06-03T09:50:00Z - Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Match Summary
Dragons
Broncos
|9
|TRIES
|4
J. Bird 12'
B. Wiliame 20'
G. Beale 32'
M. Dufty 39'
C. Ramsey 45'
J. Kerr 50'
M. Ravalawa 57'
B. Hunt 64'
M. Dufty 77'
D. Mead 7'
T. Robati 26'
T. Robati 30'
J. Arthars 71'
|8/9
|CONVERSIONS
|4/4
C. Norman 13'
C. Norman 21'
C. Norman 34'
C. Norman 40'
C. Norman 45'
C. Norman 51'
C. Norman 65'
J. Bird 79'
J. Isaako 8'
J. Isaako 27'
J. Isaako 31'
T. Gamble 72'
|24
|HALF TIME
|18
Team Stats
Dragons
Broncos
All Runs180
All Run Metres1485
Line Breaks8
Offloads6
Kick Metres544
40/201
Tackles301
Missed Tackles21
Penalties Conceded4
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Corey Norman
|14
|Matthew Dufty
|8
|TC Robati
|8
|Jamayne Isaako
|6
|Jack Bird
|6
Top Goal Kicker
|Corey Norman
|7
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Tyson Gamble
|1
|Jack Bird
|1
|Albert Kelly
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|TC Robati
|2
|Brayden Wiliame
|1
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Josh Kerr
|1
Top Try Assists
|Matthew Dufty
|5
|Albert Kelly
|3
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Tyson Gamble
|1
|Corey Norman
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Matthew Dufty
|4
|Albert Kelly
|2
|Josh Kerr
|1
|Jack Bird
|1
|Brayden Wiliame
|0
Top Linebreaks
|Ben Hunt
|2
|TC Robati
|2
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Brayden Wiliame
|1
|Josh Kerr
|1
Top Runs
|Matthew Lodge
|19
|Blake Lawrie
|18
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|17
|Herbie Farnworth
|17
|Matthew Dufty
|16
Top Run Metres
|Matthew Lodge
|135
|Herbie Farnworth
|134
|Jack Bird
|131
|Matthew Dufty
|130
|Blake Lawrie
|126
Post Contact Metres
|Herbie Farnworth
|81
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|61
|Josh Kerr
|58
|Paul Vaughan
|53
|Thomas Flegler
|51
Top Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|46
|Andrew McCullough
|43
|Jackson Ford
|41
|Alex Glenn
|36
|Albert Kelly
|33
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Andrew McCullough
|5
|Jackson Ford
|5
|Josh Kerr
|3
|Jack Bird
|3
|Paul Vaughan
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Jack Bird
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|3
|Kobe Hetherington
|3
|Matthew Dufty
|2
Top Tackle Breaks
|Brayden Wiliame
|4
|Ben Hunt
|4
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|4
|Matthew Lodge
|4
|Cody Ramsey
|4
Top Offloads
|Thomas Flegler
|3
|Matthew Lodge
|3
|Jackson Ford
|2
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|2
|TC Robati
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Corey Norman
|285
|Albert Kelly
|230
|Ben Hunt
|202
|Tyson Gamble
|188
|Andrew McCullough
|50
Top Penalties
|Josh Kerr
|3
|TC Robati
|2
|Albert Kelly
|1
|Jake Turpin
|1
|Daniel Alvaro
|1
Top Errors
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Cody Ramsey
|4
|Paul Vaughan
|2
|Albert Kelly
|1
|Brayden Wiliame
|1
Team Lists
Dragons
Broncos
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
St George Illawarra
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|28/5/21
|Wests Tigers
|L 34 - 18
|21/5/21
|Sharks
|L 13 - 12
|16/5/21
|Storm
|L 44 - 18
|9/5/21
|Bulldogs
|W 32 - 12
|2/5/21
|Wests Tigers
|L 8 - 16
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|27/5/21
|Storm
|L 12 - 40
|22/5/21
|Roosters
|W 16 - 34
|14/5/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 50 - 6
|8/5/21
|Cowboys
|L 19 - 18
|30/4/21
|Titans
|W 36 - 28