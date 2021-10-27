Former New Zealand Warriors' prop Kane Evans has signed with English Super League club Hull FC for the 2022 season.

The deal is for two seasons, meaning Evans' time in England will stretch for at least two seasons following his time in the NRL.

Evans played with the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors across eight seasons in Australia's first grade competition. He had managed 131 games.

After impressing during his time at the Roosters and Warriors, 2021 was something of a trainwreck for Evans. He was suspended twice for punching and fined for offensive wrist tape.

He had been dropped from Nathan Brown's side at points, only to be recalled as the Warriors were struck down by a raging injury crisis which forced Euan Aitken into the second-row and stopped the club from being able to name 21 players.

Evans is a powerful enforcer in the middle third however and will be suited to the Super League after being released from the final year of his contract by the Warriors a few weeks ago.

KANE EVANS

Prop Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 65.5

All Run Metres 0.5

Tackle Breaks 1.1

Offloads

Evans said playing in England would be a good test.

“I’ve always wanted to test myself on the other side of the world in Super League. From what I have heard from some of the boys I know who already play in Super League say that the forwards tend to be much bigger," Evans said.

“It is a new test for me to challenge myself against some of the big names on the other side of the world, and I am looking forward to making home at Hull FC having heard a lot of good things about the club and the city.”

Hull's coach is former Tigers star Brett Hodgson, while he also joins the recently signed Joe Lovodua. Other ex-NRL players at the club include Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Mahe Fonua, Josh Reynolds, Chris Satae, Manu Ma'u and Ligi Sao.

Coach Hodgson said Evans would be a superb addition to the team.=

“Kane is a big unit and his addition to our squad brings another level of power, aggression and size next season, and we’re pleased to have another key player tied down for 2022,” he said.

“He’s got a wealth of experience having played consistently in the NRL for the best part of a decade, and a competitive streak which is clear to see when he takes to the field.

“He also brings an impressive offload game which can help us develop our second phase of attack further and threaten opposition teams across the park.”