Round 7 in the NRL will see a number of intriguing contests over the course of the Easter weekend, with the competition ladder showing surprises all the way through after the first quarter of the season.

Three players already have seven tries to their name this year, while a host more have five.

Here are the players who we are picking to get over the line this weekend.

Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jason Saab is about to return from injury, and will be keen on making up for lost time.

He has an extroadinary try-scoring record in tecent times, having crossed in seven of his last eight matches.

His involvement is high, and he will undoubtedly create opportunities for himself throughout what could be an entertaining game against the Dragons.

The Dragons themselves, while strong at times on the goal line, have been shaky on the edges in defence throughout the course of this season to date, and Saab appears to be one of the locks of the week to get over for a try.

Sualauvi Faalogo (Melbourne Storm)

The Storm have been scoring points for fun in recent weeks.

In fact, ever since their loss to the Dragons, Craig Bellamy's side have looked something like an unstoppable, well-oiled, machine.

That is showing no signs of slowing down, and you'd expect Melbourne to put another score on the Dolphins, who might have turned a corner in recent weeks, but aren't in the same league as the men in purple.

Sua Fa'alogo gets his first NRL game of the year this weekend, and should be well favoured to add to his already impressive try-scoring record in the top grade, which has 10 tries to show from just 15 games.

Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

The last time these sides met, the Roosters found themselves with a stunning victory over the defending premiers.

Penrith are now a shell of their former self though, having won just one of their first six games, and losing all of their last five since returning from Las Vegas.

While they are - and rightfully so - favoured to get the chocolates here and turn their season around, it's tough to say it won't come without some pressure, and some of that will be applied by the return of Mark Nawaqanitawase, who takes the spot of the absent Billy Smith.

He has three tries in five NRL games, but has also been heavily involved this year in his four games, averaging more than 100 metres per game and having 14 touches per contest.

It'd be a surprise to see him not threaten here.

Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks)

The Newcastle Kights are a basket case. It's as simple as that.

They might have injuries, but they have scored just four points in their last two games, and will need to raise their level substantially to compete with one of the competition heavyweights in the Cronulla Sharks.

The Sharks themselves haven't been at their best, but should be up for this game, with their outside backs again causing chaos.

Jesse Ramien has only managed a single try in six games so far this year, but that's not through a lack of effort - he is averaging 153 metres per contest and has added 33 tackle busts.

He should trouble the scorers here.

Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

The Tigers have been a mixed bag so far in 2025, but they will head into their Easter Monday match with the Eels as favourites.

That's hardly a surprise given the Eels performance in recent times.

The Eels defence is a major concern, having already leaked 50 points twice this season, and that should be music to the ears of the Tigers' new-look spine, now without Lachlan Galvin.

Bula is a star through the middle of the park in support play and will undoubtedly have opportunities more than once in this game to strike.

Value play of the week - Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

This game has all the makings of one that'll be tough to predict.

The Warriors and Broncos have played some close games in recent years, but it's also likely to be a game where the middle forwards hold a lot of sway over the outcome.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they lose their key man in the middle, with James Fisher-Harris to miss somewhere between four and six weeks with a pectroal muscle injury.

That opens the door for Brisbane's forwards - led by none other than Payne Haas - to have their way through the middle.

Haas has been in ridiculously good form this year, and represents serious value to cross for a try here.