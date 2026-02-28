The 2026 NRL season is finally here, and every club has plenty of questions that will need answering over the course of the next six months.

As the first ball is kicked in anger in Las Vegas, most sides will consider them a chance of the premiership, and if not, playing finals footy.

Here are the questions every club will need to find answers to in 2026.

Brisbane Broncos

1. Can Reece Walsh close the gap between his best and worst?

2. Can off-field distractions be avoided?

3. Will Blake Mozer lift into the NRL side this year?

4. Will 2026 be Ben Hunt's final year?

5. How do Brisbane retain their premiership hunger?

Canberra Raiders

1. Can Ricky replicate the 2025 magic?

2. Can the Raiders replace Jamal Fogarty?

3. Will Ethan Sanders crack the starting lineup?

4. Can Kaeo Weekes push for a Kiwis jersey?

5. Will the experienced forwards maintain their level?

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Is Lachlan Galvin a halfback?

2. Can Bailey Hayward play big minutes at hooker?

3. Will Leo Thompson lead the forward pack?

4. Will Mitch Woods make an impression in 2026?

5. Will boom rookie Finau Latu make his mark this year?

Cronulla Sharks

1. Can the Sharks take it to the next level after two preliminary final exits?

2. Can Jesse Colquhoun take another leap while playing more minutes?

3. Does Nicho Hynes play halfback or five-eighth?

4. Does Will Kennedy get re-signed for next year?

5. Will Brailey cement himself as a world-class nine?

Gold Coast Titans

1. Where do AJ Brimson, Keano Kini, and Jayden Campbell all fit in the side?

2. Will the players buy in under Josh Hannay?

3. Can Cooper Bai be a breakout star?

4. Will Titans attract star players after Tino re-signing?

5. How will Illias fare in his third NRL system in three years?

Manly Sea Eagles

1. How much pressure is mounting on Luke Brooks with Joey Walsh looming?

2. Does Lehi Hopoate make the long-term switch to fullback?

3. Who will lead the forward pack?

4. Is this Seibold's last chance?

5. Could this be Jake Trobojevic's last year?

Melbourne Storm

1. How does Sua Fa'alogo settle into the long-term Storm spine?

2. Who will replace Eli Katoa for this season?

3. If signed, how does Bellamy fit Lomax in the starting side?

4. How do the Storm reclaim the premiership title after back-to-back grand final losses?

5. Will Storm be able to start the season strong without Xavier Coates?

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Will Todd Payten get sacked during the year?

2. Can Scott Drinkwater's play translate to wins this year?

3. Who plays next to Tom Dearden in the halves?

4. Will Mason Barber play fullback in the NRL side this year?

5. Will Heilum Luki return to the form we saw before his ACL injury?

Newcastle Knights

1. Which positions will Sandon Smith and Dylan Brown play?

2. Where is Fletcher Sharpe's best position?

3. Can Kalyn Ponga stay fit?

4. Will Holbrook fall into the pattern of O'Brien and continuously shuffle the spine?

5. Who is the long time partner of Dylan Lucas in the second row?

New Zealand Warriors

1. Will Jett Cleary lift to the NRL side this year?

2. Can Luke Metcalf stay on the field when he returns?

3. Where do they fit in Tauapiki into the side?

4. Will Hanson and Boyd rise to the occasion amid a halves injury crisis?

5. Will Nicoll-Klokstad stay at fullback?

Parramatta Eels

1. Will Jonah Pezet and Mitchell Moses work in the halves?

2. Can J'maine Hopgood have a bounce-back season?

3. Will Junior Paulo extend with the Eels?

4. Is there enough experience in their spine?

5. How will Ryles utilise Jack De Belin?

Penrith Panthers

1. Can the Panthers get back to fearless world beaters?

2. Will Blaize Talagi pick up where he left off?

3. Does Nathan Cleary remain fit and available?

4. Can Dylan Edwards return to his previous form?

5. Will Cole or Cogger win the ‘bench wars'?

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. How can Souths get the best out of David Fifita?

2. Will Jye Gray be able to prove himself as ‘the' fullback?

3. Will Latrell Mitchell return to the form he showed in Roosters colours at centre?

4. Can the club avoid another injury plagued season?

5. How monumental will the signing of Fifita be for their season?

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Halves merry-go-round. Who keeps their spot?

2. Will Tyrell Soan play his way into the NRL lineup this year?

3. Will Clint Gutherson change positions during the year?

4. Which young forwards will find their feet?

5. Can the Dragons keep their rising stars?

Sydney Roosters

1. How will Daly Cherry-Evans and Sam Walker pair?

2. Will Robson's early absence cause major disruption?

3. Will Roosters have a reliable fullback if Tedesco goes down?

4. Can Blake Steep become a pivotal member of their forward rotation?

5. Is Robinson's job on the line?

The Dolphins

1. Who misses out in the backline? Plenty of stacked names.

2. Will the returns of Flegler and Gilbert lift this side to premiership contenders?

3. Can Trai Fuller make the fullback spot his own?

4. Will the Dolphins make their first finals series?

5. Can Isaiya Katoa take his game to unprecedented heights?

Wests Tigers

1. Can contract distractions be avoided?

2. Will Terell May have a running mate in the forward pack?

3. Can Taylan May continue his form from the back end of last season?

4. Will the club's continued board dramas impact on field performance?

5. What rookie can have a breakout season?