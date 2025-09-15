The finalists for this year's Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) Rookie of the Year have been announced, as voted by the players.\r\n\r\nAlthough Mark Nawaqanitawase is not eligible to win the Dally M Rookie of the Year award due to representing Australia in rugby union and rugby sevens, he headlines the list of finalists, which saw him claim the 2025 Ken Irvine Medal.\r\n\r\nThe other four include Nawaqanitawase's teammate Robert Toia, New Zealand Warriors back-rower Leka Halasima, Parramatta Eels fullback Isaiah Iongi and Canberra Raiders flyer Savelio Tamale.\r\n\r\nThe previous five winners are Wests Tigers duo Lachlan Galvin and Jahream Bula, and State of Origin representatives for the Queensland Maroons Harry Grant, Jeremiah Nanai and Reece Walsh.\r\n\r\nThe winner will be announced on 100% Footy on Monday evening.\r\nPrevious Winners2024 Rory Owen & Lachlan Galvin\r\n2023 Annessa Biddle & Jahream Bula\r\n2022 Gayle Broughton & Jeremiah Nanai\r\n2021 Destiny Brill & Reece Walsh\r\n2020 Harry Grant\r\n2019 Payne Haas\r\n2018 Victor Radley\r\n2017 Nick Cotric\r\n2016 Cody Walker\r\n2015 Cameron Munster\r\n2014 Luke Brooks\r\n2013 George Burgess\r\n2012 Josh Mansour & Adam Reynolds\r\n2011 Daly Cherry-Evans\r\n2010 Trent Hodkinson\r\n2009 Josh Dugan\r\n2008 David Williams\r\n2007 Michael Jennings\r\n2006 Darius Boyd\r\n2005 Ben Smith\r\n2004 Sonny-Bill Williams