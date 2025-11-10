Luke Phillips, a one-time premiership winner and former fullback for four different NRL clubs, has secured a head coaching role for the 2026 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2002, Phillips has been named as the head coach of the Manly Sea Eagles' Under-17s Lisa Fiaola Cup team for next season.

Previously involved in and overseeing the women's programs at the North Sydney Bears, St George Illawarra Dragons, and Sydney Roosters, he will bring a wealth of knowledge to the club as he prepares to mentor the next generation of stars coming through the junior representative grades.

A former referee, the goal-kicking fullback spent seven seasons in the NRL before he decided to hang up the boots on his playing career.

During this time, he registered 105 appearances and 398 points for the Canberra Raiders (1996), North Queensland Cowboys (1997), Manly Sea Eagles (1998), and lastly, the Sydney Roosters (1999-2002).

The Sea Eagles also confirmed that Ray Windle will look after the Under-19s Tarsha Gale Cup squad while former Australian Schoolboys forward Thomas Giles has been named the newest coach of the Under-17s Harold Matthews team.

Windle will look after the girls for the fourth consecutive season after previously being heavily involved in the Wests Tigers Cubs program.

Meanwhile, Giles joins the club after a captain-coach role at the Young Cherrypickers and spending time in the Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters systems as a player.

"There's a new boss at the pathways Manly, and going full circle signed me at the Roosters when I was 14 to play," Giles told The Daily Advertiser.

"He knew I was coaching down there so he reached for some sort of gig, I had a meeting with (NRL coach Anthony) Seibold, and they liked me, and the rest is history.

"This opportunity popped up and it was too good not to give it a crack.