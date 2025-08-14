The Dolphins have officially confirmed the signing of Brad Schneider from the Penrith Panthers for the 2026 NRL season.

The contract is a one-year deal, and will mean Schneider is free to negotiate with rivals again from November 1.

Signing on a one-year contract, the halfback will strengthen the club's playmaking stocks, serving as a backup to Isaiya Katoa and Kodi Nikorima.

While the 24-year-old only has 39 NRL appearances under his belt, he has acted as a more than capable understudy to Nathan Cleary, registering 5 tries, 10 try assists and 15 forced dropouts when filling in for the star halfback over the last two seasons.

Terry Reader, Chief Executive of the Dolphins, was delighted with the signing.

"Brad is a great signing for us as someone who has the experience of being part of the Panthers' 2024 Premiership as well as playing in a Challenge Cup Final in front of a packed Wembley Stadium," Reader said to Dolphins media.

"He gives us another great option in an important position as we continue to build our roster for the future."

The move seemingly confirms the departure of current Dolphins backup halfbacks Sean O'Sullivan, who is without a contract for next season.

Not to mention, it leaves the Panthers with Jack Cole and Trent Toelau, who only have 27 games of NRL experience combined, as the club's only backup halves.

It has been rumoured that Jack Cogger could return to the Panthers next year after leaving for the Newcastle Knights at the start of last season.

Penrith have, despite their depth being younger and less experienced this year, shot up the table after a slow start and now sit in the top four.

Schneider could yet play a role through the finals series for the club if they run into injury or suspension issues.