Departed Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe has opened up on his exit, the club's 'frustrating' finals drought and the pursuit of premiership Penrith playmaker Jarome Luai.

Pascoe's exit last week came as the Tigers' entire board was dismissed following an independent review of the club's performances, both on the field and off it.

The sweeping change saw chairman Lee Hagpiantelis depart while Pascoe tendered his resignation to leave the Tigers after eight years at Concord.

In that time, the club was unable to snap their finals drought, only compounding frustrations from Tigers fans and within the four walls of the club.

Following the recent coaching switch that will see Benji Marshall step into the hot seat after Tim Sheens stood aside, the Tigers are now looking to bounce back from successive wooden spoon finishes, with their off-field changes potentially bringing in a breath of fresh air.

For Pascoe, no member at the Wests Tigers has hurt more than amid the club's chase for a top eight return.

“For eight years I've felt the frustrations of the fans and our partners and there's no one more bitterly disappointed than me,” Pascoe told The Sydney Morning Herald. “It burns every time we lose a game.

“But the club is in a position that's far better than it has ever been in my lifetime in regards to development and talent, rosters, coaches.

"The fans and partners who have stuck solid by the club for a long time should be really comfortable the club will have success.”

Pascoe added that the holds no issue with the recommendations of the recent review into the club, wanting "the best interests of the club".

“To have a review done in the right respectful manner, I was always going to be very supportive of that,” Pascoe said.

“When the review came back, and [recommended] in the best interests of the club have the board and myself move on, I understood that and perfectly respected that.”

Another step in the club's potential return to the finals frame is the expected addition of Luai, who is said to be on the verge of inking a lucrative five-year deal from 2025.

Pascoe, in partnership with Marshall, played a role in looking to lure Luai out of Penrith, who could play a leading role in lifting the Tigers back up the NRL.

“The conversations I've had with him, and the conversations Benji has had with him, he's an absolute winner,” he said of the Samoa and New South Wales representative.

“He's one of those unique athletes that when he speaks a certain way, you've got to have confidence he'll follow up and deliver.

“He's had a decorated and outstanding career for a young man already, and I've got no concerns that won't continue at the Wests Tigers or anywhere else. He's a good family man, has strong values and a good character. He'll be an asset to wherever he ends up.”

The Tigers have confirmed former South Sydney director Shane Richardson as Pascoe's replacement on a caretaker basis, while former New South Wales State premier Barry O'Farrell will take on the interim chairman role.