Parramatta have managed to land almost every key retention signing this season, with Nathan Brown, Maika Sivo and Mitch Moses all having agreed to new deals past 2021.

The recruitment and re-signing drive has placed the Eels in a strong position to end their premiership drought, but another star name is yet to recommit from 2022.

With an option in his favour, Ryan Matterson could remain in the blue and gold for next year but faces a closing call as a Round 12 deadline is fast approaching for the Eels second-rower.

TRANSFER NEWS: Dragons set sights on Storm star as fullback is shown the door

RYAN MATTERSON

Second-row Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 33.5

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 1.2

Tackle Breaks

As reported by Wide World of Sports’ The Mole, Matterson is facing the dilemma of either extending his stay in Parramata or taking up a more lucrative deal elsewhere.

Moses had a similar decision to make on his future with the club and has reportedly opted to take up the option as well as re-sign for a further two-seasons, with an official announcement nearing.

While Matterson is tipped to remain under the tutelage of Brad Arthur, there are sure to be numerous rivals circling.

A move away from Bankwest Stadium would see the 26-year-old join a fourth NRL club in five years given previous stints with the Roosters and Tigers.

Matterson was reportedly shipped around the league earlier this year, with The Australian revealing the forward’s management was looking to field interest from any keen rivals.

Canterbury are one club that have previously been linked to the New South Welshman, with his brother, Dean, listed with the Bulldogs’ feeder club the Mounties.

Blake Ferguson, Bryce Cartwright and Keegan Hipgrave are just three of the currently-listed Eels players yet to ink new deals past 2021.