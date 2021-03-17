Parramatta second-rower Ryan Matterson is reportedly on offer to rival clubs, with his management fielding interest from across the league, per The Australian.

Matterson is off-contract this year but does hold the option to extend his stay in the gold and blue should he choose to.

However, it hasn’t stopped representatives of the 26-year-old heading to several NRL clubs to gauge their interest in the star back-rower.

A move away from Bankwest for 2022 would see Matterson at his fourth club in five years after previous stints with the Roosters and Tigers.

Reports surfaced late last month that Canterbury had placed the New South Welshman as a priority signing, with his younger brother, Dean, playing for the Bulldogs affiliate club the Mounties.

Matterson is one of 16 players currently off-contract at Parramatta, with star halfback Mitch Moses also having a player-option clause in his contract for 2022.

Along with the prolific pairing, wing pair Blake Ferguson and Maika Sivo remained unsigned, while Manly have put forward a lucrative offer for Nathan Brown.

The 28-year-old is being heavily chased as he remains off-contract. #NRLhttps://t.co/LdwGlBliqB — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) March 16, 2021

The Eels will be looking to go 2-0 this week as they host reigning premiers Melbourne on Thursday night.