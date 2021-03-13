The futures of Parramatta star duo Mitch Moses and Nathan Brown remain no clearer, according to The Australian’s Brent Read

While the Eels have reportedly put forward a contract extension for Moses, the deal would only extend the 26-year-old’s stay for a further 12 months past the current player-option clause in his contract.

With the option of opting for the open market come November 1, Moses could easily be persuaded with a deal elsewhere as the Eels’ bid to retain their star halfback lacks an edge above what could be sourced from a rival club.

Moses has previously stated his desire to remain with Parramatta, but should he rekindle his form of 2019, there will be plenty of rival suitors with strong offers to lure the former Tiger away from the blue and gold.

Brown’s management look to be leaving Parramatta in the dry in their respective negotiations, with the Eels already having tabled a $600,000-per-season deal.

The pending contract is a sizeable increase in pay for the star lock, but his management have had little to say in return, ultimately frustrating the Eels officer according to Read.

The aforementioned duo are just two of the 16 Parramatta players currently off-contract, with many senior players looking to prove their worth this season.

The club got off to the perfect start in Round 1, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half of their clash against the Broncos to win by eight.

Veteran winger Blake Ferguson had an impressive outing in the victory in what was his first match since being told by the club to look elsewhere for the 2022 season.

Should the 30-year-old extend his form deep into the season, the Eels could look to retain the former Origin flyer.

Fellow winger Maika Sivo is also off-contract and has gained plenty of interest from both NRL rivals and abroad, while Ryan Matterson sits in similar territory to Moses as he possesses an option to play on for the Eels in 2022.