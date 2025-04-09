Phil Gould has taken a hammer to speculation linking Daly Cherry-Evans to the Sydney Roosters, calling the move a backward step that would derail the club's investment in young halfback Sam Walker.

Speaking on 100% Footy, the Bulldogs football boss dismissed the idea outright, declaring that bringing in Cherry-Evans would be a “slap in the face” to Walker and a knee-jerk move that could backfire on a club still navigating a major roster transition.

"I can't understand why the Roosters are in the conversation for Daly Cherry-Evans,” Gould said. “They have invested heavily in Sam Walker long term as their No.7. So you want to put that on hold for two years and ... play him six? Cherry-Evans is not going there to play six."

Cherry-Evans hasn't given any indication towards his next move, but Roosters coach Trent Robinson has admitted the club would “assess availability,” fuelling whispers of a potential switch.

Gould, however, made it clear he sees no upside.

"Sam Walker has done his apprenticeship, he is just about to come into his important years, and he needs to run the team," Gould said.

"The idea of investing in Sam Walker was so he could be the long-term halfback and learn how to manage and control the team now that senior players have left."

With Walker currently recovering from a knee injury, the temptation to plug in a proven veteran is understandable, but Gould insists it would be a misstep that undermines the very plan the Roosters have committed to.

"Nah. Zero," he said when asked if there was any benefit to Walker playing alongside the veteran.

"You are going to say to Sam just sit back for a couple of years, we are going to get Cherry-Evans to show you how to do it. No."

Gould's comments come at a pivotal time for the Roosters, who are reshaping their spine after the departure of several senior players.

He believes the club should resist the urge to reach for quick fixes and instead back their emerging talent to take the reins.

"They have just had a huge transition. They have lost a lot of senior players and a lot of talent," Gould said.

"There has to be a time sometimes where you stop, take a breath and start working on a plan over the next two or three years to rebuild.

"And let me tell you, if they try to rush it, they will stuff it. I think that would be a bad decision."