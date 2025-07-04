Touted as the next elite hooker in the NRL, Tallyn Da Silva made the move from the Wests Tigers to the Parramatta Eels earlier this week, a move he declared was "happy" to make.

Having to sit behind Api Koroisau for the last few years at the Tigers, Da Silva felt he was ready to take on a starting hooker role in the NRL. Wests CEO, Shane Richardson, agreed with the sentiment, granting the 20-year-old permission to talk with rival NRL clubs.

After passing up on opportunities at the Newcastle Knights and the Manly Sea Eagles, Da Silva now finds himself donning the Blue and Gold of Parramatta, and the young star couldn't be happier.

“Leaving the club was the best thing. An opportunity has arisen and I've taken it with both hands. I'm happy to be [with the Eels],” he said in his first interview post-signing.

Da Silva admitted he thought he would be a Tiger for the long term, however couldn't bare to sit behind Koroisau any longer.

“I'm a local boy and played all the junior reps there, lived in Campbelltown all my life,” Da Silva conceded.

“I thought it would be pretty special to stay at the Tigers, but unfortunately, it didn't happen. That's footy. You move on, and I'm even more happy to be at Parra now.

“I've already been behind [Koroisau] for three years. I think if it was an extra two or three, it would hinder my development and ability to make a name for myself."

His words may come as a harsh blow to Tigers fans, with the fantasy of having Da Silva as their No. 9 for the next decade having slipped away in a matter of weeks.

“We sat with them many times and said we wanted to stay, but at the end of the day, if you choose to go with Api, then we will have to look elsewhere for my development to become a football player."

He now finds himself as the marquee man for the Eels, a role he is looking forward to fulfilling.

“I'm very privileged, it's a good opportunity for me to take this. I'm very proud to put the colours on, I haven't even put the jersey on, but it's a rich club. I'm very happy to be there."

Da Silva will have the chance to don the Eels logo on-field for the first time next weekend, showcasing a glimpse of the future to come for hopeful Parramatta fans.