Cronulla young gun Fine Kula has been medically cleared of brain cancer after 10 months of chemotherapy.

The rugby world are celebrating with the Sharks following the news that the 21-year-old has been cleared of cancer by doctors.

Kula will require ongoing check-ups to prevent the tumour returning, with the young Cronulla gun having called time on his career late last year.

“I don’t know where to start,’’ Kula’s father Solomon told News Corp.

“What a journey…He’s been cleared.

“We sat down with the doctor and he walked in with a big smile on his face. He said: ‘The tests came back and there’s literally nothing’.

“From his head down to his spine … he’s clear of cancer. We were all lost for words.

“Fine’s smile … wow. I’ll never forget it.

“I want to thank everyone at the Sharks, everyone within the rugby league community, from around the world, that have offered their prayers and support for Fine.

“Having stage-four cancer … the percentages of getting through are very low.

“But just to believe in the process, Fine’s strength. It’s incredible.’’

Kula was forced into early retirement following a series of headaches, with the tumour eventually spreading from his brain to his neck and spine.

The Sharks will carry Kula’s fighting spirit into their elimination final against Canberra on Saturday.