Round 8 produced a string of upsets that were an absolute nightmare for tipsters. Two sides have clearly separated themselves from the rest, however the remaining sides are trading places weekly.

Where did your side land after a difficult to predict Round 8?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

This was hardly vintage Panthers but the ease in which they pushed the Titans aside is worrying. They were in second gear for the entire first half.

Nathan Cleary is now among the form players of the competition. Dylan Edwards is a metre-eating machine. James Fisher-Harris and Isaah Yeo are running red hot.

Penrith don't look like losing a game right now. They have two mouth watering fixtures upcoming with Parra and Melbourne. Sign me up!

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

For the second week a row the Storm ran up a cricket score for fun. Newcastle never stood a chance against a rampant Melbourne side who ran in nine tries.

Xavier Coates scored three tries, and Justin Olam two. Shockingly Papenhuyzen didn't cross for his weekly try. He did add six goals.

Melbourne are a juggernaut. They're expected to walk through the Dragons this week to set up the biggest match of the season against the Panthers.

3. North Queensland Cowboys (5)

How many more wins until we can stop calling Cowboys wins upsets? This was a big one though as they pantsed the Eels in the tropics.

Scott Drinkwater is one of the game's form players since returning to the side. He again was the catalyst for North Queensland.

The Hammer only played 14 minutes but was arguably in the top five players on the night. Kyle Feldt is a genius. There, I said it. Taumalolo and Cotter battered the big name Eels middles.

4. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks bubble burst on Thursday night. They looked well on the pace from the get go as they ran out for their third game in 11 days. Safe to say they need the long turnaround they have this week.

Nicho Hynes tried to win the game off his own back on every play but his handling was awful. Out wide Talakai was handled by Staggs while Will Kennedy looked to be running in quick sand at times.

Rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon got his bench rotation horribly wrong in a big learning curve. Sharks fans will hope this was a freak loss and not the true standard of their side.

5. Parramatta Eels (4)

I wanted to punish the Eels more here but results around them went their way. They were massively outplayed by a far better Cowboys side. They looked tired and devoid of ideas.

Mitch Moses had his worst game of the season by a fair stretch. Dylan Brown was barely sighted in the centres. That swap simply isn't working.

The Eels forwards stats are solid but they barely bent the line. Ryan Matterson can hold his head up as the best for Parra but eight of the best nine players on the field were in Cowboy colours.

6. New Zealand Warriors (8)

If it weren't for the Cowboys, I'd have the Warriors as 2022s surprise packet to date. They recorded yet another win, this time over the Raiders.

Shaun Johnson is a match-winner. Twice now he has been very quiet only to pop up and slot the point-clinching field goal. You'd like to see more but it's what he's paid to do.

Chanel Harris-Tevita's injury is shocking but Daejarn Asi looked more than at home in the top grade on club debut. Matt Lodge's acting classes really paid off here.

7. St George Illawarra Dragons (9)

Three wins in a row have the Dragons sitting pretty on both the ladder and here on the rankings. Ben Hunt continued his brilliant season despite his halves partner dropping out late.

Moses Suli is shaping as one of the low key signings of the season. He topped the metres in a massive effort.

If the Dragons are going to keep their winning streak alive they're going to have to beat the red-hot Storm. This is their chance to prove their worth.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

Manly were brave on Friday night against the Bunnies but ultimately fell short. Yes they were down to 12 men for 70 minutes, that's near impossible to overcome, but it was through their own doing.

Christian Tuipulotu looks a real find. Jason Saab has unfortunately been completely blunted after a brilliant 2021. They need to unlock him.

Manly enter this game on the back of two losses and will not want to suffer a third. It's a winnable game against the Tigers but not a foregone by a long shot.

9. Brisbane Broncos (10)

The entire week all we heard was "Talakai vs Staggs". Well, Staggs took the battle personally and won convincingly on points. He was best on ground.

Adam Reynolds proved what the Sharks missed out on by conceding defeat to Brisbane. Despite a horror elbow to the nose he was brave enough to see his side to victory.

Staggs and Farnworth were deadly every time they touched the ball while Payne Haas and Kurt Capewell won the battle up front.

10. South Sydney Rabbitohs (11)

Job done. Souths recorded a much needed win over a 12-man Manly side. It wasn't a free flowing win despite the score line but it may kickstart their season.

Cody Walker was very good in space on Friday night. Campbell Graham should be in Origin contention. He just turns up week to week and does his job, very well.

Cameron Murray overcame a scary moment to lead his side in the middle. Blake Taaffe finished the game perfectly with a brilliant try on the siren.

11. Sydney Roosters (7)

The Roosters have now suffered two straight losses to teams they probably marked as wins in the pre-season. 12 points just isn't enough.

James Tedesco was ridiculously good in this game in a big return to form. Joseph Manu though completely went missing for 78 minutes. That cannot happen again.

It's hard to put a finger on exactly where the issues lie for the tri-colours but Luke Keary's form is worryingly inconsistent.

12. Wests Tigers (12)

A third win in a row was just out of reach for the Tigers despite being in this contest until the literal last play.

They just lacked that class in the red zone to really hammer home a big territorial advantage late ok. That said Jackson Hastings has completely transformed this side since his return.

Whatever Alex Twal and James Tamou had for breakfast before this game should be repeated from now on. They were massive and almost won the game on their backs.

13. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (16)

What a win! A strange week of off-field distractions and coaching speculation ended with a win. A big win at that as they toppled the Roosters.

Josh Addo Carr's blistering speed put the Dogs two tries to the good before the Roosters even realised what was happening. Despite a late surge by the Roosters, the Doggies held on.

This is a win both the playing group and fans badly needed and deserved. The chirp on Matt Burton following the disallowed try late-on was a genuine highlight. Let's hope it continues.

14. Gold Coast Titans (13)

Another week of disappointment for the Titans and their fans. The first half effort was there but they never looked capable of going on with it.

David Fifita has been reduced to a bit part player for a second straight season and now will miss a month of action. With him go the Titans main weapon.

Brimson had his best game of the season at fullback and surely has to remain there. Why did this club let Jamal Fogarty go?

15. Newcastle Knights (14)

Newcastle finished the weekend in 16th place and they deserve it. Two penalty goals in 80 minutes of footy is not first grade standard. This is 2016 areas for the Knights.

Jake Clifford was hooked after yet another below par performance but to place blame purely on him is lazy. David Klemmer had 131 metres. No other Newcastle forward got near triple figures.

Adam O'Brien looks massively out of his depth. Everyone and their dog knew it was a bad idea to rush Pearce out the door without a replacement. Ponga needs to step down as captain.

16. Canberra Raiders (15)

The alarm bells are ringing in the capital. Another big lead blown by the team no longer known as the Green Machine.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad sat on the bench for 80 minutes despite his team fading away again late in the game. He played well but you can't tell me Adam Elliott is a long-term option at nine.

I officially give up on Canberra. If Jack Wighton isn't playing at 10/10 then they offer very little. He's out for two weeks through suspension.