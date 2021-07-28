Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead has agreed to a new deal that will see him call the Australian capital home until the end of 2024.

Whitehead, 31, already held a contract with Canberra until the end of 2022, but the second-rower's enthusiasm to recommit further will be seen as a boon for Ricky Stuart's side.

Speaking via a club released statement, the English international explained that he was glad he could now focus his full attention to on-field matters.

“I’ve loved every minute of playing for the Raiders and living in Canberra, so it was an easy decision for me and my partner to stay with the club,” Whitehead said.

“I’ve also had the opportunity to be named as Captain this year which is a huge honour."

“It’s great to have the deal done, but my focus is on helping to get the team into the finals for the third year in a row. We’ve got a great group of players here and we know we can continue our recent form and be there at the end of the year.”

Whitehead and his Raiders currently sit outside of the eight on points differential alone, but face a tough run home with clashes against the Knights, Dragons, Storm, Sea Eagles, Warriors and Roosters remaining on their fixture list.

With more than 300 Super League and NRL games to his name, Whitehead is an experienced head amongst Stuart's charges.

SEE ALSO: NRL planning league-wide loan system

In said statement, Canberra CEO Don Furner praised the Bradford born forward's experience and his ability to ability to lift those around him.

“Elliott has been year in year out one of our most consistent performers and has developed into a really strong leader in the club,” he said.

“It’s great news for the club and our members that Elliott is staying with us for the next three seasons.”

SEE ALSO: Vaughan lands new NRL deal, per report

The 9th placed Raiders are set to do battle with the 10th placed Knights on Saturday evening in what looms as contest that could go a long way to shaping how September is structured for all finals aspirants.

Canberra will enter the clash set for a 5:30pm kick-off at Suncorp Stadium as favourites after claiming victory in their past three outings.