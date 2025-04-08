The NRL have confirmed their match official appointments for the weekend ahead, with plenty of travel in store for the competition as games head to Perth and Darwin.

Adam Gee and Todd Smith are the referees heading to Perth, while Wyatt Raymond will take charge of the game in Darwin.

Chris Butler, after being dropped last weekend both on-field and in the bunker, returns this weekend to officiate the St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans, but doesnot claim his spot back in the bunker, with Klein to again manage two games in front of the video screens.

Klein himself will be on field Sunday afternoon in Melbourne as the Storm run into the New Zealand Warriors.

Butler's return means Liam Kennedy, who was in the bunker for Game 1 of last year's Origin series, misses out on an appointment this weekend, although he will be the bunker official for the Dragons and Titans.

Here are all the appointments for Round 6.

Grant AtkinsKasey Badger and Nick PelgraveAdam Gee

Chris ButlerDaniel Luttringer and Dave MunroLiam Kennedy

Peter GoughMichael Wise and Phil HendersonAshley Klein

Adam GeeZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Kieren IronsAshley Klein

Todd SmithJarrod Cole and Tyson BroughMatt Noyen

Wyatt RaymondDrew Oultram and Bleinda SharpeGrant Atkins

Ashley KleinJon Stone and Dave MunroLiam Kennedy

Gerard SuttonMatt Noyen and Chris SuttonGrant Atkins