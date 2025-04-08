The NRL have confirmed their match official appointments for the weekend ahead, with plenty of travel in store for the competition as games head to Perth and Darwin.

Adam Gee and Todd Smith are the referees heading to Perth, while Wyatt Raymond will take charge of the game in Darwin.

Chris Butler, after being dropped last weekend both on-field and in the bunker, returns this weekend to officiate the St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans, but doesnot claim his spot back in the bunker, with Klein to again manage two games in front of the video screens.

Klein himself will be on field Sunday afternoon in Melbourne as the Storm run into the New Zealand Warriors.

Butler's return means Liam Kennedy, who was in the bunker for Game 1 of last year's Origin series, misses out on an appointment this weekend, although he will be the bunker official for the Dragons and Titans.

Here are all the appointments for Round 6.

 2025-04-10T09:50:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
 2025-04-10T09:50:00Z 
   PEN
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Adam Gee

 2025-04-11T08:00:00Z 
WIN Stadium
 2025-04-11T08:00:00Z 
   GLD
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Dave Munro
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

 2025-04-11T10:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
 2025-04-11T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

 2025-04-12T05:00:00Z 
Optus Stadium
 2025-04-12T05:00:00Z 
   MAN
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

 2025-04-12T07:30:00Z 
Optus Stadium
 2025-04-12T07:30:00Z 
   NQL
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Matt Noyen

 2025-04-12T09:35:00Z 
TIO Stadium
 2025-04-12T09:35:00Z 
   CBR
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Bleinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Grant Atkins

 2025-04-13T04:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
 2025-04-13T04:00:00Z 
   NZW
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Dave Munro
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy

 2025-04-13T06:05:00Z 
McDonald Jones
 2025-04-13T06:05:00Z 
   WST
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Grant Atkins