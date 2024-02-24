Brisbane Broncos NRLW lock Mariah Denman has decided to extend her tenure at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Agreeing to a two-year contract, Denman joined the club for their inaugural season in 2018 and is coming off a great season that saw her win the club's NRLW Player of the Year, NRLW Player's Player and NRLW Most Consistent awards.

She has also spent time in the representative arena having represented Queensland in the Women's State of Origin arena.

“I'm just grateful to be able to re-sign with such a great club, even after taking the year off when having my daughter,” Denman said, per Broncos Media.

“To be offered this extension till 2025 is pretty amazing.

“I am just so thrilled to be a Bronco.”

2024 Squad

Ali Brigginshaw, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Ashleigh Werner, Brianna Clark, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Destiny Brill, Gayle Broughton, Hannah Larsson, Hayley Maddick, Jada Ferguson, Jasmine Fogavini, Julia Robinson, Keilee Joseph, Lauren Dam, Mele Hufanga, Shenae Ciesiolka, Tazmin Gray, Tafito Lafaele, Mariah Denman

Likely Round 1 NRLW Team

1. Hayley Maddick

2. Julia Robinson

3. Mele Hufanga

4. Shenae Ciesiolka

5. Ashleigh Werner

6. Gayle Broughton

7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)

8. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala

9. Destiny Brill

10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

11. Tazmin Gray

12. Tafito Lafaele

13. Keilee Joseph

14. Jada Ferguson

15. Mariah Denman

16. Brianna Clark

17. Lauren Dam

18. Hannah Larsson

19. Jasmine Fogavini

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.