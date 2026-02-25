Tigers rookie Heamasi Makasini has quickly impressed on the NRL stage, busting through tackles and scoring tries against some of the best defenders in the league.

At 18 years of age, Makasini is anticipated to start in round 2 for the Wests Tigers and expected to continue developing and peak as a high level player in the game.

While the Tigers winger is eligible for NSW, Australia and Tonga, Fox Sports have reported ahead of the Las Vegas season kick-off that Makasini is also eligible to play for the United States international rugby league side.

Makasini's United States eligiblity is through his parents, and there is the potential for the rookie to play in Las Vegas for the Tigers next year if they are one of the teams to be head over, and be a huge piece in the marketing of rugby league in America.

Former NRL player Adam Woolnough has just recently inked a two-year deal to be the head coach of the United States team and is very eager to target the players he has on his list that could be eligible.

"I've got a list of about a dozen players,” he said.

“And so right now, I'm speaking with clubs, agents and players about that eligibility.

“And already, three or four players have confirmed they are keen to play."

There have been several players with NRL experience who have represented the USA Hawks, including Ronaldo Mulitalo in the Maiden World Cup Nines squad, Daniel Vidot, Joseph Paulo, Eddy Pettybourne, Junior Vaivai, Mark Offerdahl and Bureta Faraimo.

America are currently ranked 22nd in the world and they are intending to play six international games a year, against Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France, to have a shot at the 2030 World Cup.

On Friday night in the States, America will play Scotland at Coronado High School in Las Vegas.