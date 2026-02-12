Sunday saw the NRL world in disbelief after it was announced that Broncos premiership-winning forward, Payne Haas, would be departing the club at the end of the season to join the Rabbitohs on a three-year deal.

The shock signing had fans and experts scrambling to understand what had caused Haas to depart from his debut club, questioning whether there was tension between him and coach Michael Maguire.

However, Haas' manager, Ahmad Merhi, revealed it wasn't about what he wanted to leave behind, but more about who he wanted to rejoin, Wayne Bennett.

Despite his winning legacy and title as the most capped coach, NRL veteran Jarrod Croker revealed that Bennett's lure is something on a deeper human level.

“It's hard to explain what it is. He's just got a way with people,” Croker told SEN.

“As in on field, skill wise, he's not going to make him (Haas) a better footballer, but he's going to make him the best person he can be to play the best football he can.”

Bennett has an impressive history of securing era defining signings, with Glenn Lazarus to the Broncos in 1992, Latrell Mitchell to the Rabbitohs in 2020, Darius Boyd to several of his clubs and the creation of the Dolphin's debut roster.

Although initially surprised on the strong relationship Haas held with Bennet, Merhi further confirmed Bennett's magnetic pull after taking time to meet him in person and understand Haas' relationship to the veteran coach.

“He's not dissatisfied (at Brisbane) , it's all about growth for him. Wayne Bennett was the key factor,” Mehri told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The principal reason is Wayne Bennett. Wayne started his career, Wayne has remained a presence during his career and that relationship hasn't stopped regardless of where Wayne has gone.”

Haas is currently recognised as one of the best forwards in NRL history, and after his career defining season last year securing a premiership for the Broncos, the potential heights he could reach under Bennett are as inspiring as they are intimidating.